Cheti Chand 2023: Date, History, Significance, and How Sindhis Celebrate Jhulelal Jayanti?

CHETI CHAND 2023: With varied religious and cultural backgrounds, most parts of India observe a variety of festivals throughout the year. One such festival is Cheti Chand, which is celebrated by the Sindhi community. Sindhi New Year’s Day is known as Cheti Chand. Sindhi Hindus celebrate Cheti Chand as the birthday of their Patron Saint Jhulelal, also known as Uderolal’s birthday.

Cheti Chand is observed on the first day of the year, in the Sindhi month of Chet, according to Sindhi calendar. Cheti Chand, the Sindhi New Year, falls on the same day as Gudi Padwa for Marathis.

According to the Hindu Panchang, Cheti Chand is celebrated on the second day of Chaitra Shukla Paksha, or the second day of the Sindhi month of Chet. The festival corresponds to the months of March and April on the Gregorian calendar.

Cheti Chand: Date

Cheti Chand Wednesday, March 22, 2023 Cheti Chand Muhurat 06:33 PM to 07:16 PM Pratipada Tithi Starts 10:52 PM on Mar 21, 2023 Pratipada Tithi Ends 08:20 PM on Mar 22, 2023

Cheti Chand: History and Significance

There are many legends about Jhulelal, and one of them claims that Mirkhshah, a ruler in Sindh, forced Hindus to convert to Islam or face dire consequences. Following this, Sindhi Hindus began praying to Lord Varuna, or the Hindu God of Water, on the banks of the Sindhu river for 40 days in a row. On the 40th day, a prophecy informed the community of the birth of a child to a couple living in Nasarpur.

Devaki and Ratanchand Lohano had a son named Udaichand as a result of the divine prophecy. Uderolal was a nickname given to baby Udaichand. It is said that the baby’s cradle began to rock on its own one day. After witnessing this miraculous occurrence, Uderolal’s parents began referring to him as Jhulelal. Mirkhshah, the tyrannical ruler, made numerous attempts to kill Jhulelal several years later, but after many failed attempts, the ruler accepted his defeat.

Chaitra, or the first month, is referred to as Chet in the Sindhi community. As per the Sindhi calendar, every new month begins with the new moon or Chand, as a result, the festival is known as Cheti Chand in the Sindhi community.

On the full moon day, people would go to a river or lake and give Akho, a pinch of rice mixed with milk and flour. If there is no river nearby, the rituals should be performed at any water body or well.

What people do on Cheti Chand?

On this day, many Sindhis go to a nearby river or lake with their Behrana Sahib (an oil lamp, crystal sugar, cardamom, grapes, and Akha). They carry an idol of Lord Jhulelal. The five-wicked wheat flour lamp Jyot Jagan is then lit. Sindhis sing Pallav to invoke God’s blessings after submerging Behrano Saheb in water and then share the prasad. Donating clothes and food distribution to the poor and vulnerable are carried out, and nutritious meals are served to the entire family and relatives. The phrase “Cheti Chand Jyon Lakh Lakh Wadayun Athav" is used to greet one another.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here