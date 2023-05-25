Childhood Obesity: A Looming Health Crisis in Our Society

Childhood obesity refers to the condition where excess body fat accumulates in children and adolescents, significantly increasing their risk of health problems. It is a serious and complex medical condition that has become a global public health concern in recent decades.

Childhood obesity is typically assessed using body mass index (BMI), which takes into account a child’s height and weight. A child is considered obese when their BMI is at or above the 95th percentile for their age and sex, according to standardized growth charts. Factors contributing to childhood obesity include a combination of genetic, behavioral, and environmental elements.

There are several causes of childhood obesity. Unhealthy eating patterns, such as consuming high-calorie, low-nutrient foods like fast food, sugary snacks, and sugary drinks, contribute to excessive weight gain. Sedentary lifestyles with limited physical activity also play a significant role, as children spend more time engaged in activities like watching television, playing video games, or using electronic devices rather than participating in active play or sports.

Tanisha Bawa, Gut Health Expert & Certified Nutrition Coach, Founder of TAN|365 explains what foods to consume and what to avoid:

Foods to avoid:

White sugar

White sugar can be consumed in moderation. It is the overconsumption that creates health problems. We often overlook the sugar content in biscuits, cereals and the likes which we give to our children under the assumption that they are healthy. However, it is important to make sure that the sugar content is not too high as in the long run, this could lead to a sugar addiction. Sugary drinks

Aerated drinks, iced teas, fruit packed juices - all contain artificial colors, sugars and chemicals. This causes contamination of the gut microbe in children with the bad gut bacteria, which in turn, leads to poor immunity and contributes to childhood obesity. Fast foods

Due to mass production in quick service restaurants, there are times when the quality of the ingredients are compromised - for example, the cheese, grains, even the oils in which the foods are cooked or fried. This, again, increases the level of bad gut bacteria which leads to obesity in children.

Foods that are good to consume: