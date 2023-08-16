Chingam 1 2023 Date: History, Rituals, Celebrations of Malayalam New Year and Onam Traditions in Kerala

MALAYALAM NEW YEAR 2023: Chingam 1, also known as Chingam Month or Chingam Masam, is the first day of the traditional Malayalam calendar used in Kerala. Chingam 1 marks the beginning of the new Kolla Varsham, which is the Malayalam New Year. The specific date of Chingam 1 varies each year because the Malayalam calendar is based on the solar calendar system. This year it falls on August 17.

HISTORY AND SIGNIFICANCE

Chingam 1 marks the beginning of the harvest season in Kerala and is considered an auspicious day. It is also the day when the mythical King Mahabali is believed to visit his kingdom, which brings about the celebration of Onam, one of the most important festivals in Kerala.

RITUALS AND CELEBRATIONS

Pookkalam

People create intricate and colourful flower arrangements called “pookkalam" (flower carpets) in front of their homes to welcome King Mahabali. Each day during the ten-day Onam festival, the pookkalam becomes more elaborate. Onam Sadya

A grand traditional feast called “Onam Sadya" is prepared and served on banana leaves. It includes a variety of vegetarian dishes and is an integral part of the celebration. Pulikali

In some regions, a unique folk art form called “Pulikali" is performed. Participants paint themselves like tigers and dance through the streets. Vallam Kali (Boat Race)

Boat races are organized on this occasion, particularly the famous Nehru Trophy Boat Race held in Alappuzha. Traditional Attire

People wear traditional Kerala attire, including white and gold-bordered sarees for women and white dhotis for men. Cultural Performances

Various cultural programs, music, dance performances, and competitions are held during the festival. Processions

Colourful processions featuring beautifully decorated elephants and traditional music are a common sight during Onam.

HOW TO CELEBRATE

To celebrate Chingam 1 and the Onam festival: