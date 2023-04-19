CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Chris Cornell's Wife Settles Legal Dispute After Suing Soundgarden Over His Unreleased Songs

Curated By: Navneet Vyasan

News18.com

Last Updated: April 19, 2023, 13:14 IST

Mumbai, India

She claimed Cornell recorded the songs separately from the band making himself its sole owner. (Photo: Getty)

Cornell's wife Vicky had accused the band of "strong arming" her into giving his unreleased songs.

Legendary band Soundgarden and Vicky Cornell, the widow of its late lead singer Chris Cornell, have settled a long drawn legal dispute over his unreleased recordings. This was announced through a joint post from their Instagram accounts.

Chris Cornell’s estate is being administered by his widow Vicky Cornell. She first sued Soundgarden in 2019 in Miami federal court. It was later moved to the band’s home state of Washington.

Cornell accused the band members of withholding the estate’s share of royalties. She said the band “strong armed" her into giving them unreleased recordings Chris Cornell. These songs were recorded before his death in 2017.

She claimed Cornell recorded the songs separately from the band making himself its sole owner. The band countersued her and claimed that these tracks were meant for a Soundgarden album.

The settlement was termed “amicable" and it also revealed a new partnership between Soundgarden and Cornell’s estate. This will fans to “hear the final songs that the band and Chris were working on."

Cornell’s attorney confirmed the settlement but has declined to offer details, a Reuters report says.

