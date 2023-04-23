Chrissy Teigen Is Being Praised For Her Courageous Postpartum Naked Photo

Chrissy Teigen recently shared a photo on Instagram, showcasing her postpartum body. In the pic, she is seen enjoying bath time with her two-month-old daughter Esti. The model can be seen sitting in a bathtub, with a small white towel covering her lap. She is cradling her baby girl over the towel. The adorable Esti gazes up at her mother, while Teigen looks down with a smile.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen)

“A boob that somehow hangs all along my side and deep purple lifetime scars but you are too perfect to worry about any of it !" she captioned the photo, which has now got over 1.8M likes.

“Thank you for being brave (though it shouldn’t be brave) enough to post such real photos. I think there’s dysmorphia that is happening because everything is so filtered and contrived. This is just what people look like when we take down the veil. There is beauty in reality. And in knowing that we sacrifice to make these beautiful little people. Our bodies are meant to be lived in!," Keegan Connor Tracy, the famous Canadian actress and author commented on Chrissy’s post.

Later, the post got tons of comments from fans and followers who showered Chrissy with love and affection for being so real on social media.

“Thank you for this picture! Second-time mama with a 3-month-old and I feel like I don’t recognize this body. Bounceback culture is causing me to have a lot of self disapproval and to see a celeb with all the resources in the world show such a real pic makes me feel like I’m right where I need to be," read a comment.

“Thank you for showing what moms look like postpartum. I need to learn to love my scars," a fan commented.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend welcomed their third child, Esti, in January 2023, adding to their family which includes seven-year-old daughter Luna and four-year-old son Miles.

“She’s here! Esti Maxine Stephens - the house is bustling and our family could not be happier. Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c section!? We are in bliss. Thank you for all the love and well wishes - we feel it all!" she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen)

The model is recognised for her honest portrayal of motherhood, and she recently shared her experience with C-section recovery after giving birth to Esti. Teigen posted a photo on Instagram where she made no attempt to hide the leaks from her breasts and belly, which received positive responses from other parents who appreciated the freedom to acknowledge and not hide the realities of postpartum bodies.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here