Cinnamon To Honey, 5 Easily Available Kitchen Items To Get Glowing Skin

People often explore various methods to get a glowing and beautiful complexion. There are several beauty creams available in the market for this. When it comes to home remedies, one popular practice involves the application of turmeric powder. This spice can be used in several ways such as by mixing turmeric powder in milk.

This concoction helps to eliminate accumulated dirt leading to a glowing complexion. But apart from turmeric, there are many other spices present in the kitchen which can help us to achieve glowing skin. Today, we will discuss some of them in detail.

Coconut oil- Coconut oil is an age-old remedy for healthy hair and glowing skin. It is full of nutrients that help to remove dead skin cells, making it soft and glowing. It acts as a sunscreen and at the same time, it is also anti-ageing in nature. Regular usage of coconut oil may help in removing the blemishes from the skin, making it clear and glowing.

Cinnamon- This spice can be easily found in every household. When used in different recipes, it enhances its taste to a manifold, but did you know that cinnamon can also be a great remedy for our skin? It is rich in anti-fungal, antioxidant and antibacterial properties that make it perfect for acne-free skin. Prepare a mask using honey, banana, yoghurt and cinnamon, and apply it to your face to get healthy glowing skin.

Milk- Raw milk is considered to be very beneficial for the skin. The lactic acid present in the milk removes dead skin cells. Milk also works as a moisturiser and helps to nourish your skin, making it soft and glowing.

Honey- Along with its pleasant taste, honey also is a great remedy for glowing skin. It is full of antioxidants and applying it on the face for 10 minutes before taking a bath can provide you with moisturised and clear skin.

Nutmeg (Jaiphal)- You will be surprised to know that this rare spice is also a treasure for soft and glowing skin. Nutmeg helps in balancing oily skin, tightens the pores and exfoliates the skin. Further, nutmeg powder also helps to reduce inflammation and irritation as it provides hydration to the skin from deep within.