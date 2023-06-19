Climate-Proof Your Health: Vital Steps To Stay Fit In Changing Times

No one can deny the ongoing climate crisis that the world is facing. One of the most significant issues this climate change is showing is numerous health issues in society. This is a growing concern in today’s world. It has significantly impacted living conditions through more frequent heat waves, storms, droughts, and floods. These conditions were previously considered extreme weather events, not a daily occurrence. The rise in temperature, alterations in the water cycle, and changes in food production all have detrimental effects on individual health. Consequently, climate change has led to a decline in life expectancy for many people.

Rising temperatures have led to a surge in heat strokes worldwide. Additionally, changes in temperature and rainfall patterns have contributed to an increase in vector-borne diseases such as Malaria and Dengue fever. Disruptions in the water cycle pose a significant threat to human health, affecting food production and leading to malnutrition and weakened immunity. Poor air quality has resulted in a rise in respiratory and cardiovascular diseases. Furthermore, climate change has profound mental health implications, as natural disasters and displacement cause trauma, stress, anxiety, and depression among affected individuals.

Hindustan Times quoted, Dr. Ravi Gaur Founder and Director at DRG Path Labs said, “Our bodies get used to a certain climate and seasonal transition. Of late there have been disturbances in the climate and environment – prolonged spells of summer, unexpected rain leading to sudden lowering of temperatures etc, ends up confusing our body and health.” He added, “The common health conditions that can be triggered by a sudden change in the weather include - infections and illnesses of the upper respiratory tract, sinusitis, seasonal asthma and bronchitis, diarrhea, muscle aches, dengue, malaria etc. Use of ACs can create a false sense of security.”

To tackle health-related problems due to climate change, it is crucial that people take necessary precautions. One of the most important steps we can take to combat climate change is to strengthen our immune system. A strong immune system not only helps us fight diseases but also enables us to adapt better to changing living conditions. To build up our immunity, it is crucial to maintain a healthy diet, engage in regular exercise, stay hydrated, establish a consistent sleep routine, and manage stress. These practices are vital because a healthy body is more resilient and better equipped to withstand environmental changes.