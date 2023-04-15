Coachella 2023: All the Details You Require on the Upcoming Music Festival

Every year, the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, hosts the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, a celebration of music and the arts. The Coachella Festival and simply “Coachella" are other names for it. In 1999, Rick Van Santen and Paul Tollett developed the concept. It will be staged by Goldenvoice, a unit of AEG Presents. On the event’s different stages over the course of two weekends, musicians from the rock, pop, indie, hip hop, and electronic dance music genres as well as sculptures and art installations perform.

Coachella 2023 Dates: In the spring, two weekends are dedicated to the Coachella music festival. This year, it will take place from April 14–16 and April 21–23. This year, fans will return to the desert to see the performances of their favourite musicians and bands.

Coachella Performer’s List for 2023: The much awaited Coachella festival roster, which promised to make history with ground-breaking performances, was unveiled in January. Notably, K-pop sensation BLACKPINK is expected to cause a stir as the first K-pop group to headline the event, while Latin musician Bad Bunny will also create history as the first Latin artist to take the highly sought-after headline spot.

Ocean, who was scheduled to perform as the headlining act on the postponed 2020 dates, will return on the third night of April.

Coachella will feature performances on Friday from Gorillaz, Burna Boy, Kaytranada, Blondie, Muna, Doechii, Metro Boomin, Pusha T, Wet Leg, Yves Tumour, and other musicians in addition to this year’s headliners.

2023 Coachella Location: The festival is hosted at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, a tiny community in Riverside County.

Prices for Coachella 2023 tickets: You’ll need to sign up for a waitlist in order to purchase tickets for Coachella’s opening weekend on the festival’s website. General admission tickets for Coachella Weekend 2 start at $549, while VIP seats are priced at $1,069.

You may still purchase camping passes and packages on the Coachella website, but you’ll need to search elsewhere for general admission tickets to the festival’s opening night of performances.

