Coconut Water To Green Tea, 7 Healthy Alternatives To Soda

Carbonated beverages such as cola and soda can initially quench your thirst, provide a quick sugar fix and aid in digestion. However, their prolonged consumption can contribute to the development of heart problems, diabetes and unwanted weight gain. Consuming soda can have adverse effects on human health.

A study published in September 2019 in JAMA Internal Medicine concluded that drinking soda is linked to an increased risk of heart disease, stroke, colorectal cancer and overall mortality. Here are some healthy alternatives to soda.

Grape Juice

Fresh and sweet grapes are a rich source of nutrients, with resveratrol being a notable one known for its numerous health advantages. Studies have shown that resveratrol can elevate antioxidant levels in the body. Drinking grape juice can provide a rich source of nutrients. Resveratrol in grape juice has numerous health advantages, including potential antioxidant benefits.

Green Tea

Green tea contains a polyphenol known as catechin, known for its potent antioxidant characteristics. Research has indicated that the antioxidants in green tea can effectively reduce liver enzyme levels.

Coffee

Coffee is recognised as a top choice for enhancing liver health. According to findings from a food biochemistry study, coffee contains the natural antioxidant glutathione, which is also found in the human body.

Beetroot Juice

Beetroot juice is considered a superfood due to its nutrient-rich composition and antioxidants like nitrates and betalains. However, it’s important to note that excessive consumption of beetroot juice can potentially lead to oxidative damage and liver harm.

Lemon Juice

Lemons, among various citrus fruits, are known for their ability to aid in detoxifying the liver. Rich in vitamin C and antioxidants, they play a crucial role in preventing various liver diseases. It’s known for its detoxifying properties and can be part of a healthy diet that supports liver function.

Mineral Water

Mineral water is well-balanced in taste and texture, providing the advantage of being calorie-free while also offering essential minerals like calcium, magnesium sulfate and sodium sulfate as part of its nutritional content.

Coconut Water

Coconut water, brimming with natural electrolytes, serves as an excellent option for athletes and those seeking a natural energy boost instead of turning to sugary soft drinks or sports beverages. Its inherent sweetness makes it a healthy substitute for sugary sodas and its potassium levels can aid in lowering blood pressure.