Communication Gap To Mental Health: Reasons Your Relationship Fails

Any relationship is based on the combined feelings of love, trust, and respect. But there is another crucial aspect, which is intimacy. Intimacy in a relationship can be both physical and emotional. Some would say, that the two are interconnected. Instability in connecting with a partner emotionally can often lead to issues in your sexual life. The first thing you need to do is address these issues in order to make your sex life with your partner interesting and happy.

Here are a few relationship issues that affect physical intimacy:

Mental health

An individual’s outlook or perception of the outside world might be impacted by a mental health disorder like depression or anxiety. Even one’s feelings for a spouse or partner may be impacted. A mental illness can also exaggerate life’s stresses, which can lead to little problems boiling up into major ones. Consequently, your partner might lose interest in any sexual activity and become distant. One needs to identify stressors and seek therapy in order to maintain equilibrium in a relationship. Infidelity

Cheating on your partner and the lack of trust in your relationship. Physical intimacy has a lot to do with the amount of trust you have in your partner. Once that is shaken, not just your sex life but the entire foundation of your bond loses its charm. The only solution here is to be conscious of not indulging yourself with multiple partners and to resolve to solve disagreements at home without the involvement of an outsider. You can also seek counselling for couples if the situation is out of hand. Work-life balance

Most people aspire to succeed and wish to fulfil their ambitions in life. Nonetheless, some people place so much emphasis on their careers that it might hinder intimacy. For instance, talking too much about work, being away from home, being exhausted after a long day at work, or checking emails in bed can all turn your partner away. They might be bored or feel less satisfied during sex. They might assume that you are not at all interested in them. Separating your work and relationship is essential for both emotional and physical intimacy. Communication gap

Your needs and feelings are unlikely to be satisfied if you and your partner are not articulating them to one another. It is difficult to establish or maintain intimacy if you don’t feel understood by them. It’s critical to communicate your needs and to inquire about how others are feeling. Even just doing this can make you feel close and personal.

