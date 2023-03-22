Vitamin A is a fat-soluble element, which is essential for our body. Vitamin A keeps the eyes healthy. Apart from this, food rich in vitamin A is also important for skin health, fertility, and the immune system. If there is a vitamin A deficiency, there may be problems with vision and pregnancy. Its deficiency also causes skin dryness. Our body gets Vitamin A from the food we eat. But nowadays we usually eat food that does not provide a sufficient amount of Vitamin elements.

According to the World Health Organisation reports, the biggest impact of vitamin A deficiency is seen in young children. According to the reports, every year, about 2.5 to 5 lakh children die due to vitamin A deficiency or lose their eyesight. News18 spoke to Dr Richa Pyare (Retina and Uvea Specialist at Shroff Eye Center) discussing the problems caused by Vitamin A deficiency.

Diseases caused by Vitamin A deficiency

Dr Richa Pyare said that there is usually no vitamin A deficiency found at a young age. But sometimes there may be a deficiency of Vitamin A in young children, which may cause several problems. If the child is not healthy and is not consuming food containing Vitamin A, then they may face vision problems and night blindness. Whereas, deficiency of vitamin A and due to certain age factors, some people may have eye-related problems and it can also affect the retina. The health expert further said young children are more prone to deficiency of vitamin A. So, when they are given the shots of the measles vaccine, along with this vitamin A shot is also given to them.

What to eat to overcome Vitamin A deficiency

The doctor said that if you take a healthy diet then you do not need to have other supplements. Vitamin A obtained from these foods is sufficient for our bodies. But if you do not have a healthy diet, then it can cause problems to the eyes as well as to many other parts of the body. A healthy diet means you should consume grains, green vegetables and fruits daily. But if you often eat junk food, then it will cause certain health problems. Therefore, include whole grains, colourful fruits, and green leafy vegetables in your daily diet.

