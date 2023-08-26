Confused About When To Untie Rakhi? Check What Kashi Astrologer Suggests

Raksha Bandhan is one of the most popular Hindu festivals, largely celebrated in South Asia. It is a festival to symbolise the pious bond between brothers and sisters. After the celebration, there are certain things to keep in mind before removing your Rakhi.

According to a Kashi astrologer Kashi Chakrapani Bhatt, there is no fixed rule or time mentioned in the ancient scriptures but it is recommended to remove it after 24 hours of the festival. You should not wear the Rakhi for a year, as it is believed to bring negativity to life. Following Raksha Bandhan, a period of Pitrupaksha starts, which is considered impure and keeping your Rakhi tied during this time is not suggested.

What to do next:

After 24 hours, remove the Rakhi from your hand and immerse it in water. You can tie the Rakhi to a tree, or you can also keep it in a secure place to showcase the love and bond you have with your siblings.

Types of Rakhi:

Nowadays, Rakhis are of different types, reflecting fashion and style. Astrologer Bhatt advises that Rakhis made of silver or gold can be worn throughout the year as they consist of metal and symbolise prosperity and enhance positivity. On the other hand, sisters should avoid giving Rakhi made of black thread or black-coloured Rakhi. According to religious beliefs, black is considered inauspicious and is avoided during festivals. It is believed that black might bring negativity into life.

Raksha Bandhan showcases love and bond, and the type of Rakhi chosen by a sister totally depends upon her choices and preferences. These are the few things they can do to minimise the negative impact on their brothers’ lives.

As it symbolises the love of a sister for her brother, in return, the brother also promises to protect her and take good care of her throughout their lives. Raksha Bandhan has been celebrated for centuries and it is believed that Lord Krishna was tied a Rakhi for protection by a royal priest on a full moon day.