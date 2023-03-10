Consuming Protein Supplements? 6 Potential Side Effects You Should Be Aware Of

Protein supplements have become increasingly popular among fitness enthusiasts, athletes, and those who want to build muscles. Protein supplements are available in various forms, such as powders, bars, and shakes. These are marketed as a convenient and effective way to boost muscle growth, aid in weight loss, and improve overall health.

However, while protein supplements can offer numerous benefits, it is essential to be aware of their potential side effects. Just like any other supplement or medication, consuming protein supplements in excessive amounts or without guidance of doctors can lead to adverse impact on your body and overall health.

From digestive issues to nutrition deficiencies, there are many potential side effects of protein supplements that you should be aware of before adding it to your fitness diet.

1. Digestive issues: According to the National Library Of Medicine of the United States, consuming protein supplements can cause digestive issues such as bloating, gas, and stomach cramps. This happens in a few cases where the individuals may face difficulty in digesting large amounts of protein, especially if they consume it in a short duration of time.

2. Dehydration: Past studies show that high protein intake can lead to dehydration as the body needs more water to process protein. This can be particularly problematic for athletes who sweat heavily during exercise, as they may lose more fluids and electrolytes.

3. Kidney damage: A person’s kidneys may experience pressure if they consume too much protein, which could eventually cause kidney damage. This is particularly important for people who already have kidney problems or for those who consume a lot of protein.

4. Bone loss: High protein intake may increase the risk of osteoporosis and bone loss, according to a few studies. Experts suggest that consuming a lot of protein may lead to increased urinary calcium excretion resulting in negative calcium balance. This could adversely impact the bones.

5. Weight gain: While protein supplements can help build muscle mass, they can also contribute to weight gain if consumed in excess as the unwanted protein is stored as fat in the body.

6. Nutrient deficiencies: Protein supplements can be low in other essential nutrients such as vitamins and minerals. If protein supplements are used as a replacement for whole foods, it can lead to nutrient deficiencies over time, as per the National Library Of Medicine.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here