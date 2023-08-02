Consumption Of Meat To Cutting Nails, Expert Shares The Don’ts During Amavasya

Amavasya or new moon night is of great religious importance in Hinduism. It is considered the appropriate time for worshipping the departed souls of the family. It is considered auspicious to perform customary rituals for the forefathers, as per the Hindu scriptures. Hindu tradition believes that negative forces and evil powers are strong during Amavasya time, and thus, no auspicious activities should be started during this time. In August, Amavasya will begin on the 15th at 12:42 PM and end on the 16th at 03:07 PM. Astrology and Vastu consultant Pandit Hitendra Kumar Sharma has advised what should not be done during the period of Amavasya.

Don’t consume alcohol and meat

Purchasing alcohol and eating meat during Amavasya is labelled as inauspicious. It is said that savouring any kind of non-veg dish during Amavasya increases the negative effect on your Kundli. This can hurt the financial situation of the person who has consumed meat or alcohol. Consuming non-veg food dishes during this day also alleviates the suffering caused by Saturn.

We should not get our nails or hair

People should avoid cutting their nails or hair during the Amavasya, as they can suffer from the dreadful side effects of Pitra Dosha. People are also advised to not wash their hair, as it can also cause a lot of problems in their horoscope.

Don’t purchase a broom during this time

Amavasya is considered to be a day which is dedicated to ‘pitra’ and people specifically worship ‘Shani Dev’ on this day. According to the scriptures, the broom has been associated with Goddess Lakshmi. It is believed that purchasing a broom on the day of Amavaysa infuriates Lakshmi Devi, which further stops the inflow of money. This also fills the home with negative energy and might lead to increased health expenditure. It is often advised to not purchase a broom considering these things in mind.

Not applying oil on the head

One should also not apply oil on their head during Amavasya. Instead of this, they can donate oil as it can prove to be beneficial. It is because oil is linked to Shani and helps in eliminating ‘Shani Dosh’ from the kundli.