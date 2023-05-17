Contact Lenses Have Cancer-Causing 'Forever Chemicals': Study

Contact lenses have become an indispensable part of modern vision correction, offering convenience and comfort to millions of people worldwide. According to The Guardian, a recent study has revealed concerning findings about cancer-causing “forever chemicals" present in various types of contact lenses. These chemicals, known as per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), have been linked to numerous health issues, including cancer.

PFAS are synthetic compounds widely used in the production of various consumer products due to their resistance to heat, water and oil. However, their persistence in the environment and potential health risks have raised significant concerns. The study, conducted by a team of researchers, discovered PFAS in multiple brands and types of contact lenses.

The research team analysed 24 different contact lenses from various manufacturers and found that all of them contained at least one type of PFAS. These chemicals are typically used in the manufacturing process to improve the lens’ flexibility, durability and water resistance. While the presence of PFAS in contact lenses might not pose an immediate threat, long-term exposure to these chemicals is a cause for concern.

Exposure to PFAS has been associated with various health risks, including cancer, hormonal disruptions, immune system dysfunction, and developmental issues. The “forever chemicals" nickname stems from their resistance to degradation in the environment and the human body, leading to their accumulation over time.

It is important to note that the levels of PFAS found in the contact lenses were relatively low. However, the cumulative effect of prolonged exposure to these chemicals, even at low concentrations, remains uncertain. Moreover, the study did not investigate the release of PFAS from the lenses into the eye or the potential health implications of such exposure.

Given the widespread use of contact lenses and the potential health risks associated with PFAS exposure, further research is necessary to understand the extent of the problem. Manufacturers should also prioritise the development of safer alternatives and adopt more stringent quality control measures to minimise or eliminate the presence of PFAS in their products.

In the meantime, contact lens users should consult with their eye care professionals about these findings and consider alternative options if they have concerns. Additionally, proper disposal of contact lenses is crucial to prevent environmental contamination. Flushing lenses down the toilet or washing them down the sink can contribute to the spread of PFAS and other harmful substances into water sources.

Public awareness and regulatory efforts are essential to address the issue of PFAS in contact lenses effectively. Stricter regulations regarding the use and disclosure of chemicals in consumer products can help protect the public from potential health hazards. Continuous research and vigilance are necessary to ensure the safety of contact lens wearers and minimise exposure to harmful substances like PFAS.