Controlling Blood Pressure To Improving Digestion, 5 Health Benefits Of Fennel Seeds

Fennel seeds are popular among many cultures for their medicinal properties. In the Indian household, it is added to food and also eaten after a meal to aid the digestion process. Its extensive use in the nation makes us one of the largest exporters of sauf aka fennel seeds in the world. It contains many nutrients like Vitamin K, Vitamin E, manganese, copper, zinc, and phosphorus, and is a good source of Vitamin C. These green-coloured seeds have a crunchy texture and a mild sweetish flavour on the inside. It is also used as a mouth freshener. Apart from this, it has various health benefits as well. Let’s take a look at some of them.

Blood Pressure

Chewing fennel seeds is known to increase nitrite levels, which keeps a check on blood pressure. It is also a good source of potassium and controls heart rate as well.

Helps fight skin problems

Regular consumption of saunf will provide you with selenium, calcium and zinc, which are vital for balanced hormones and maintaining oxygen levels in the blood. It also has a cool effect on the skin and adds a light sheen. Its ayurvedic properties make it a popular antidote against rashes and dry skin. Just make a paste of fennel seeds and apply it to the affected area. These little seeds also have anti-ageing properties. Many people prefer to drink fennel-soaked water.

Bloating and constipation

You can drink fennel-soaked water, or fennel and mishri-soaked water overnight on an empty stomach to prevent bloating and improve digestion. It has certain oils which have anti-inflammatory properties. These oils also help in breaking down the food and may prevent constipation as well.

Weight loss

Fennel seeds are also considered to help with weight loss. It is packed with many nutrients that can also make you feel full and satiated. It may reduce appetite and help in losing weight. Consuming it regularly in controlled quantities may help you contribute to your healthy lifestyle.

Reduces risk of cancer

Fennel seeds may help in reducing the risk of cancer. It has antioxidant properties that fight free radicals that may be responsible for cancer.