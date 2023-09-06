Controlling Diabetes To Increasing Memory, 5 Health Benefits Of Blue Tea

Tea is one of the most widely used beverages in the world. While people enjoy having black tea, milk tea and green tea, have you heard about blue tea? The beverage is prepared from the blossoms of the Clitoria ternatea plant (also called Asian pigeonwings) and has a strong blue hue. The medicinal plant is also commonly known as butterfly pea, cordovan pea and blue pea.

Blue tea, other than looking fancy, carries an outstanding nutritional profile making it a great drink for weight reduction as well as a cool beverage to sip. But what is the difference between green tea and blue tea?

Blue tea is totally herbal, naturally caffeine-free and an incredible source of antioxidants just like green tea. But blue tea is made of flowers instead of tea leaves and unlike green tea, it is caffeine-free. Now, let us enlist five benefits of blue tea.

Good for Antioxidants

Antioxidants are beneficial compounds that scavenge molecules known as free radicals. Oxidative stress, which can hasten the onset of some illnesses, can result from having too many free radicals in your body.

Good for Controlling Diabetes

Blue tea is a healthy drink for people with diabetes. It helps to control an individual’s blood sugar levels and reduces the risk of diabetes and related diseases as it is rich in antioxidants.

Increases Memory

Almonds have components which help to boost memory. The same goes for blue tea as well as it can help to improve the health of the brain and help to fight against depression and anxiety. It also helps one to relax and lowers stress.

Good for Eye Health

Drinking blue tea can also promote eye health and lower the risk of developing eye diseases like retinal damage, macular degeneration, glaucoma and blurred vision.

Improves Digestion and Booss Immunity

Blue tea helps to boost immunity as it contains ternatins which act as antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties which can prevent the growth of cancer cells. The antioxidants also help in gut health as they help to relax the stomach muscles, boost metabolism and prevent worms from growing.