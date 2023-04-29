Cooking Classes To A Popular Restaurant: This Gujarat Woman’s Inspiring Story

As they say, you can’t do it, if you do not have the will to do it. Half of the battle is won there only if you are just determined to achieve your goal. And today’s story will prove this point right. A woman from Junagadh, Gujarat named Nidhiben Khakkhar has taught cooking to more than 2000 people. In fact, those who came to learn cooking from her motivated Nidhiben to open a restaurant. Nidhi, who has been teaching cooking for 8 years, opened Nidhi’s Kitchen a year ago, and it has quickly become a favourite among the families.

The unique thing about Nidhi is that she works at her restaurant like a professional chef, rather than as an owner. Many people are working there, but Nidhi is the one who adds the finishing touch and flavour to each dish. In a recent interview with News18, she said, “Everyone likes the taste of my cooking. Every Gujarati wants to have all the loaded flavours. My restaurant does not use any kind of Ajinomoto or chemical. This is a place for healthy food like home.”

Nidhi, who attributes much of her success to her husband and family, claims that she did a little advertising for her restaurant. There were no advertisements or hoardings; only those who came here talked about the food to their friends, and that’s how the business began through word of mouth. She said, “I have got success only on the basis of the quality of the food, she gives a lot of credit to her husband and the whole family for her success, and says that she did not do any kind of publicity for her restaurant.”

This restaurant serves a variety of cuisines, including Gujarati and Punjabi dishes. The most significant fact is that Nidhiben runs the entire restaurant by herself. Nidhi is setting a good example for women everywhere, not just in her own community.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here