Cool and Chic: 8 Trendy Summer Home Makeover Ideas

As the warm weather approaches, it’s time to start thinking about refreshing your home for the summer season. A summer home makeover can transform your space into a stylish and inviting oasis. Let’s explore six exciting summer home makeover ideas that will help you create a stunning and comfortable retreat. From vibrant color schemes to outdoor living spaces, these simple yet effective ideas will elevate your summer home to a whole new level of charm and functionality. Get ready to welcome the sunshine with these inspiring home makeover tips!

Maya Mathew, Head of Design, Urban Ladder, says, “This summer, one of the biggest trends is Biophilic Design, which takes a great deal of inspiration from nature. Cultivating a sense of wellbeing by combining aspects from the natural world, biophilic designs are created using natural elements. Every time you walk through your door, they will immerse you in an aesthetic look inherited from the organic shapes, patterns, iconography, earth tones, and natural textures.”

Here are some tips that will help you embrace the summer vibes this season:

Organic forms

Easy on the eyes, furniture with an organic form makes the room appear lighter and airier. “Furniture with wooden carvings with natural designs based on foliage gives it an intriguing depth. These items can be used in conjunction with your standard furniture as accent pieces. Furniture like lounge chairs with appealing curves and live-edge tables are a few excellent summertime additions to your house,” adds Mathew. Natural Materials

Living amidst nature is bliss; incorporating natural materials (marble, cane, and wood) into your home this summer will add a breath of fresh air. Used in a variety of traditional and contemporary furniture designs, cane imparts textures and lightness to your home. “Providing a rustic look, mango, teak, and weathered distressed finishes like the Bali Oak finish add charm to the space. Cotton, canvas, jute, or linen bestow unmatchable comfort and irresistible elegance to your home,” opines Mathew. Creating your nook

There is nothing more ideal to start your summer than creating a corner at home to relax and escape with your favorite cup of tea and a book. A lounge chair, a recliner, a diwan, or a comfortable outdoor chair in a corner close to the window is a perfect idea to enjoy the sunlight and the summer breeze. Styling it in seasonal hues adds an intimate touch to your atmosphere. Pastels Are In

“When it comes to summers one looks for pastels and when I say pastels it means the light hues of colours; that means pale green, soft pink, ​soft beige, and more neutral shades. That’s what makes it very comfortable to be in the environment and the ambiance and secondly when it comes to textures the fabrics which are more absorbent like natural fabrics of natural yarns are used something like pure cotton or pure linen or even if it’s a blend the percentage of polyester is very little so this helps in the maintenance and also it’s very easy to feel and touch,” opines Reteish Sharma, Managing Director, ZYNNA. Set up an outdoor space.

Warmer temperatures and ample sunshine are even more enjoyable if your outdoor area is summer-ready. The freedom to unwind on a swing chair or any outdoor furniture to bask in the summer sun adds a playful touch to your decor. Adding lanterns or fairy lights to your outdoor space can elevate the pleasant summer evenings. Prints add character

Summer is all about colors, patterns, and fun. Floral patterns and prints are quintessential, as they give your home complexity, personality, and a relaxed refinement. Accent furniture pieces like lounge chairs, a bench, or a pouffe and accentuate soft furnishings that depict nature, enhancing the vibe of summer. A melange of colours

Neeti Chopra, founder, Neeti’s Linen Library, says “For 2023, the key summer colours are a mix of pista green, blush pink, mint interspersed with navy blue, and marigold. Our collection of bedsheets is a beautiful mix of all these colours – be it their special indigo bedsheets (navy blue) or their premium hand-block print bedsheets, featuring shades of soothing greens, pinks and marigold yellow.”Another major trend to emerge this summer is a touch of metallic accents on the dining area. “Shimmer Runner, which with its tasteful balance of matte and shiny elements is both glamorous and classy – the perfect eye-catching centrepiece for any celebration,” adds Chopra. Adaptable side tables

When it comes to adding a holiday vibe to your home, side tables are the icing on the cake. Styled sleek with a vase and fresh flowers, which beautify and elevate your living room., these small, adorable additions adapt to every space in your home.

Here’s hoping that these ideas add some pep to your space and make it livelier and more soothing and help you bring in that feeling of summer.

