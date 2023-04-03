Coping with Bipolar Disorder at Work: Best Practices for Success

Bipolar disorder can have a significant impact on one’s ability to function in the workplace. However, with proper management strategies in place, it is possible to effectively manage bipolar disorder while maintaining a successful career. Some of the key strategies for managing bipolar in the workplace include maintaining a regular sleep schedule, practicing good self-care, communicating openly with supervisors and colleagues about one’s condition and needs, and seeking out professional treatment and support as needed. It’s important to remember that managing bipolar disorder in the workplace is a process that may require ongoing adjustments and adaptations, but with the right strategies in place, it is possible to achieve success both in one’s personal and professional life.

What is bipolar disorder?

“Bipolar disorder is the mood disorder which mainly affects your mood and leads to mood swings from extreme high to an extreme low. An individual will have increased energy, impulsive behavior to lack of energy, low self-esteem and some may also have suicidal thoughts. However, bipolar symptoms can make it difficult to deal with your work and relationships since it can trigger by stressful events you may be motivated for a while and you may also question your worth and capabilities the next minute,” says Sumalatha Vasudeva, Psychologist, BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital, Bengaluru.

In some cases, the patient might also have a bipolar manic episode which has psychotic symptoms like hallucination, train of disorganized thoughts and delusions. “The symptoms vary according to the mood you are experiencing sometimes you might be very productive and sometimes focusing might be a challenge. Since, there is a lot of mood swings, one will, no doubt need a supportive work environment,” adds Vasudeva.

Few challenges faced by the patients are absenteeism, delay in their work commitments and difficulty maintaining cordial relationship with colleagues.

There are several types of bipolar disorder however predominantly patients have alternating episodes of depression and episodes of extremely elevated energy and mood, known as mania. Dr Gautami Nagabhirava, Senior Neuropsychiatrist, Kamineni Hospital, Hyderabad explains the symptoms:

Symptoms

Symptoms of the illness vary according to the episode. Patients who are depressed may have the following symptoms:

Feeling sad, hopeless or irritable Feeling fatigued Loss of interest in everyday activities Feelings of emptiness or worthlessness Feelings of guilt and despair Lack of appetite Difficulty sleeping Thoughts of suicide

Meanwhile patients in mania may experience

Feeling elated Talking quickly and being easily distracted Having a lot of energy and not needing as much sleep Feelings of grandiose and risky behaviour Becoming easily agitated Having hallucinations or delusions Lack of appetite

Management of bipolar disorder

For individuals with bipolar disorder who are working, it is crucial to prioritize self-management. “The first and most vital step is to consistently take the medication prescribed by the psychiatrist, without any self-alterations. If there are concerns about side effects or other issues, it is suggested to discuss them with the psychiatrist. It is important to discuss any concerns or side effects with the psychiatrist and continue regular follow-ups to maintain productivity at work. Implementing a structured routine, including consistent sleep and wake-up times, meal times, and exercise routines, can help establish a bio-rhythm therapy that reduces bipolar symptoms,” says Dr Pallavi Joshi, Consultant Psychiatrist, Manipal Hospital Varthur.

Avoiding blue light before bedtime and refraining from consuming stimulants after 5:00 PM can also aid in better sleep. Regular exercise can help reduce anxiety and prevent depressive episodes. Finding time to relax such as by taking a 10-minute break before bedtime or enjoying a cup of coffee in the morning, is also essential.

While managing bipolar disorder, it is necessary to avoid excessive stress. “Although sticking to deadlines is necessary, it is essential not to take on excessive stress. Also, limiting alcohol intake and reducing smoking is recommended since they may interact with medication efficacy,” adds Dr Joshi.

Utilizing self-help techniques can also be useful, and discussing these techniques with the psychiatrist can aid in managing the disorder. Overall, maintaining a balanced lifestyle and seeking support can help individuals with bipolar disorder manage their symptoms and maintain a healthy work-life balance.

“If you experience any side effects from your medication, such as excessive sleep or difficulty focusing, it is important to talk to your psychiatrist. While some medications may cause side effects like weight gain or sleepiness, it is important not to stop taking your medication without consulting your doctor. There are alternative medications with minimal side effects that your psychiatrist may recommend,” opines Dr Joshi.

Bipolar disorder is a diagnosis that needs to be managed like any other health condition, such as diabetes. It is crucial not to let it define you or call yourself bipolar. You can choose to disclose your diagnosis to others if you feel safe. It is essential not to lose confidence in yourself because of your diagnosis and to prioritize self-care in order to lead a productive life.

It is advised to be open with management and team mates about the disorder. Since it helps both organization and the person who is going through. “Transparency with loved ones, and with colleagues helps them to be empathetic and supportive during your mood swings. you might become sedentary and inactive sometime due to depressive episode so it is very important to move around during your breaks. Your physical activity will improve your functioning levels. using stairs Instead of elevator and socializing with your colleagues helps,” adds Vasudeva.

It’s a need of an hour to see that your stress levels at work are in control by practicing breathing techniques, which reduces the symptoms. Regular follow-ups with Psychiatrist and Psychologist is a must since medication and psychotherapy go hand in hand. Without treatment, the disorder can affect relationships and job performance. Maintain a regular sleep schedule since sleep can disrupt your mood so it is advised to work in regular schedule or timing. Always be with people around. Avoid long and irregular work timing, maintaining regular schedules in sleep, meal and physical activity, promotes stability and productivity.

“When looking for a job, it’s better to look for a job with a regular schedule. Irregular work hours can disrupt mood,impair performance and increase symptoms.Patients with bipolar disorder often thrive in creative jobs. It’s important to find a job that suits the patient’s needs. Ideally a low pressure job with a relaxing work culture may be beneficial,” adds Dr Nagabhirava.

In a society, where stigma and discrimination is real, patients suffering from bipolar disorder often struggle with the decision to disclose or not to disclose which is ultimately a personal choice. Some may tell a select few friends who they trust while others may inform the managerial team. A supportive team at work may help with flexibility, medical leave and make the patient feel at ease.

