Coriander To Betel, Leaves That Help In Reducing Joint Pain

Arthritis is caused by a rise in uric acid production brought on by the breakdown of proteins. This condition, which causes agonising joint pain, frequently makes patients experience despair. Joint cartilage is worn down as a result. Uric acid is generally excreted from the human system through the urine.

In contrast, excess purine (a naturally occurring chemical in the body) is produced when there is an imbalance. It cannot be effectively eliminated by the kidneys. Uric acid levels can also rise when you consume excessive amounts of high-purine foods like liver, shellfish and alcohol, as well as when you take medications like diuretics, aspirin and niacin.

As a result, the additional urinary acid starts to accumulate in the joint cartilage, resulting in inflammation and the start of gout. Uric acid levels in a healthy person should range from 3.5 to 7.2 milligrammes per deciliter. While diet control is necessary to manage uric acid levels, some medicinal leaves can be chewed to get relief from arthritis pain.

Mint leaves

Iron, potassium, magnesium, vitamin A and folate are all present in sufficient amounts in mint leaves. Chewing mint leaves aids in removing purine through the urinary tract which helps in getting relief from joint pain. Researchers also believe that by lowering cartilage deterioration, oxidative stress and inflammation, spearmint tea with a high rosmarinic acid content is effective in easing the symptoms of osteoarthritis (the most common form of arthritis) of the knee.

Coriander leaves

Coriander leaves are known for several nutrients like calcium, potassium, thiamine, phosphorus, vitamin C and vitamin K. These nutrients in coriander leaves help in controlling uric acid levels in your blood.

Bay leaves (Tej patta)

Bay leaves not only give many Indian recipes a great flavour boost, but they also provide a host of health advantages like easing headaches and joint pain. Bay leaves also have many medicinal properties. After boiling bay leaves in water, you can consume the infused water as it reduces knee pain. Rheumatoid arthritis can be treated and managed by massaging the affected joints with bay leaf oil.

Betel leaves

Betel leaves have an extensive amount of anti-inflammatory substances that significantly reduce joint pain and discomfort, which are common symptoms of many chronic, debilitating diseases like rheumatoid arthritis and osteoporosis. When betel leaves are chewed or eaten, the excretion of uric acid through urine is enhanced. Chewing betel leaves in the morning helps to keep joint pain from bothering you all day.

Curry leaves

Curry leaves have many medicinal properties. It is a popular herb and can be used for treating many ailments. They are frequently used in food but are also useful for uric acid elimination. Curry leaves help in the removal of stored uric acid through urination.