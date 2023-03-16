Courteney Cox Reveals Why She Regrets Getting Fillers; Netizens Praise Her Honesty

Courteney Cox recently made an appearance on the Gloss Angeles podcast hosted by Kirbie Johnson and Sara Tan Christensen. During the “Speed Round", she was asked about her biggest beauty regret (if any). The Friends star did not even hesitate a second before saying “fillers". On the request of the hosts, she detailed how she got sucked into the process of getting more and more fillers at a young age. She also revealed why she came to regret the fillers and got them removed.

Fillers are substances injected just under the skin to plump it up. They fill in wrinkles, smoothen out fine lines, and restore volume to the face. Courteney said she regretted getting fillers because she did not realise “that it’s a domino effect" for a long time.

“You don’t realise that you look a little off, so you keep doing more because you look normal to yourself," she said. “You look in the mirror and you go ‘oh! That looks good’…and you don’t realise what it looks to the outside person."

She then said that she regretted getting too many fillers and having to have them removed. Courteney said that the underlying feeling that pushed her towards fillers initially was “thinking that I was getting older, when I was really young." She said the entire process was a bummer and a waste of time. “I messed up a lot," she admitted.

However, Courteney is genuinely thankful that the process is reversible. She said that luckily, she was able to reverse almost all of the fillers and return to looking like herself.

People in the comments section appreciated her honesty, and hailed the impact her statement would have on others considering the procedure. “The honesty here! I wish everyone could be honest like this," said one. Another praised the show host saying, “huge huge get here @kirbiejohnson, this will have such a positive ripple for some many women. And this raw real answer came from solid journalism on your part. A guest has to feel comfortable to be this REAL."

Courteney got her fillers removed in 2017. She has spoken candidly about the difficulties one has dealing with ageing, especially when one is career Hollywood, in the past. She decided to get the fillers removed when she realised she did not look like herself anymore.

