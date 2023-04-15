Covid-19 Cases On The Rise: Tips To Lower Risk Of Children Getting Infected

Coronavirus cases are on the rise in India once again, sparking fears about a resurgence of the pandemic. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India recorded 10,000 cases in the last 24 hours. While the recovery rate is high, the weekly positivity rate has also witnessed an increase.

Children are among the sections of the population who are most vulnerable to the disease. Many children are not vaccinated against Covid-19, which can increase their risk of contracting the virus. It is crucial that they are aware about the health concerns and take adequate precautions to stay safe.

How can we reduce the chances of children getting infected?

There are some tips that can help reduce the chances of children getting infected with the coronavirus.

Keep them away from any family member who is sick or showing symptoms of infection. Fever, cough, fatigue, shortness of breath, body ache, sore throat, running nose, and headaches are some symptoms of the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Mask up. Since schools are in full swing, make sure your children properly cover their nose and mouth while they interact with other students and teachers in school. Ensure that your children do not share their plates, glasses, cups, or dishes with others. This way, the spread of the infection can be reduced. Put the dirty utensils in the dishwasher or wash them in hot, soapy water after use. Ensure your kids sanitise their hands frequently.

According to the guidelines set by UNICEF, children who already have a serious illness such as cancer, heart, kidney or liver disease, might be at a severe risk of contracting Covid-19. Children who have obesity, diabetes, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, sickle cell disease, or immunosuppression may also be more susceptible to the virus. These children must undergo regular checkups, consume a good diet, and follow other precautions to reduce their risk of getting coronavirus.

When should you get your child tested for Covid-19?

In case your child starts showing symptoms of Covid-19, you should seek medical help. You must get your child tested if he/she has been in contact with family members who tested positive for the coronavirus, he/she has symptoms of Covid-19, or has a fever that has persisted beyond three days.

