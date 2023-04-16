Covid-19 Entering Endemic Stage in India: What It Means and How To Prevent Spread

In the last few days many states have reported a spike in Covid-19 cases. According to the data released by the Union Health Ministry and Family Affairs, the number of active cases has risen to 53,720, as on April 15. In the last 24 hours ending 8 am on April 15, over 10,000 Covid-19 cases were reported from across the country.

The public health experts predicted that the number of new Covid-19 cases in India could continue to increase for the next 10-12 days and then start decreasing. They also predict that Covid-19 could be entering the endemic stage and the infections would become a regular occurrence like seasonal flu.

What does the term ‘endemic’ mean?

The term refers to a disease that is consistently present in a particular area or population. As more people get vaccinated and build immunity, the virus becomes endemic, which means it will continue to spread at low levels without causing widespread outbreaks. However, it is essential to remember that the virus can still pose a risk to unvaccinated people and those with weak immune systems. It’s important to follow health guidelines to prevent severe illness and transmission.

As more people recover from the disease, the overall population becomes more immune and transmission rates decrease. This leads to fewer cases and a lower risk of outbreaks, but the disease is still present in the population. Although Covid-19 is in the endemic stage, it’ll still require careful surveillance and management to prevent spreading.

The decline in Covid-19 cases is a result of multiple factors, including the rising vaccination rates and the development of natural immunity among individuals who have already been infected.

As suggested by the Health Ministry, Coronavirus may become part of our daily lives, similar to the common cold or flu. It is important to note that the virus will still be present and caution should still be taken to prevent its spread, such as wearing masks or maintaining social distance. These precautions not only protect individuals but also help to prevent further spread of the virus, particularly to those who may not have the same level of immunity.

