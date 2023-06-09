Cracked, Dry, and Itchy Skin? It Could Be Eczema

With the increasing temperatures, the arrival of summer brings along heat and perspiration, which often leads to the occurrence of rashes. Although many individuals perceive these rashes as a common skin issue, they can actually be indicative of various skin conditions, including eczema. Also known as atopic dermatitis, eczema is a skin condition characterised by itchy, red, dry, and irritated skin. The specific type of eczema a person has determines the nature and location of the rash on their body. While it typically manifests in infancy or early childhood and may persist into adulthood, eczema can affect individuals of any age.

Various symptoms include

Dry and fissured skin.

Persistent itchiness (pruritus).

Rash appearing on swollen skin, with color variation based on individual skin tone.

Presence of small, raised bumps specifically on brown or Black skin.

Oozing and formation of crusts.

Thickening of the skin in affected areas.

Darkening of the skin around the eyes.

Development of raw and sensitive skin due to scratching.

While the right treatment for eczema will depend on the type and severity here are some ways by which you can treat it at home: