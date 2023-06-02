Craving Dhaba-style Bhindi Masala? Try This Easy Recipe At Home

Bhindi (Okra) is a quintessential vegetable in an Indian household and it’s popular among people of all ages. There are numerous bhindi recipes, all of which are unique. But this bhindi masala tops all of them. The kitchens in dhabhas are where the authentic bhindi masala is found and we have brought you the same recipe, which you can make easily at home. Along with its amazing taste, the bhindi masala recipe is also very easy to make. Let us know its recipe in detail.

Ingredients

Bhindi (Okra) - 1/2 kg

Tomato - 2 piece

Onion - 1 piece

Red chilli powder - 1/2 tsp

Cumin - 1 tsp

Coriander powder - 1 tsp

Ginger-garlic paste - 1 tsp

Chaat masala - 1 tsp

Garam masala - 1/4 tsp

Dry mango powder - 1/4 tsp

Kasuri methi -1/2 tsp

Oil - as needed

Salt - as per taste

How to make bhindi masala

Before preparing masala bhindi, wash the vegetable and dry it. Now cut the bhindi into 1-inch slices and keep them in a bowl. After that, finely chop onions and tomatoes. Now take a pan, add two tablespoons of oil to it, and heat it on a medium flame. Then add the chopped bhindi to the heated oil and cook them until they are soft.

After this, take out the fried bhindi onto a plate and keep it aside. Now add some oil to the pan, then let it heat. Once the oil is hot add the cumin seeds and fry them until they crackle. Now, add ginger-garlic paste and sliced onions and cook them until the onion is light yellow then add the chopped tomatoes and continue to saute. Add turmeric, red chilli powder and coriander powder once the tomatoes have softened, and simmer for some more time.

Now, add dried mango powder, chaat masala, garam masala and kasoori methi to the mixture and give it a good stir. Add salt as per taste and after this add the fried bhindi (okra) to it. Coat the bhindi well with the masala by giving it a good mix. After this, cover the pan and cook the bhindi on low flame for 10 more minutes. Keep stirring the bhindi in between. Once the masala bhindi is completely cooked, turn off the gas. Serve it with roti, naan, or paratha.