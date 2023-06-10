Craving Peace And Connection With Nature? Note These Four Places

If you are planning to visit a place that gives you a feeling of peace and makes you feel closer to nature, read on. These destinations can prove to be therapeutic for people who love yoga and nature. While there are so many places in India where you can meditate and perform yoga, the following four places share a deep connection with ancient science and therefore they must be on your bucket list.

Mysore, Karnataka:

Mysore will introduce the vacationers to Mandla Yoga Shala, one of the top 24 yoga studios in the nation. Devotees can also

visit Somnathpur Temple and Chamundeshwari Temple. You can also visit Mysore Palace, Brindavan Garden and Rail Museum there.

Trivandrum, Kerala:

Kerala offers places like Sivananda Yoga Vedanta Dhanwantari Ashram at Trivandrum if one desires inner peace. To have a memorable vacation, you can also visit places like Kanakakunnu Palace, Happy Land Water Theme Park and Poovar Island. Besides these spots, you can also go to Karikkakom Chamundi Devi Temple, Pazhavangadi Ganapathy Temple, Bhagwati Temple and Azimala Shiva Temple.

Uttarkashi, Uttrakhand:

The Swami Sivananda Ashram in Uttarkashi has been home to thousands of yoga gurus. You can also visit Khedi Waterfall, Nachiketa Tal Lake, Shivanand Kutir, Maneri Dam and Tapovan Kuti for peace and meditation.

Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu:

Famous for its structures and beauty, Coimbatore also has Isha Yoga Center, located at the foothills of the Velliangiri Mountains, a focal point for yoga. Another main attraction of this place is the statue of Adiyogi Shiva.