Cucumber To Chia Seeds, 5 Things To Mix In Water To Stay Hydrated This Summer

Water is essential for our bodies, and it contains minerals and nutrients that help fulfil our daily requirements. However, due to the prevalence of contaminated water, most households have started using RO water filters to protect themselves from diseases. Although these filters are effective in removing harmful contaminants, they also remove many natural minerals present in the water. As a result, the water’s ability to hydrate the body decreases, and it is quickly eliminated through sweat and urine. In the scorching summer heat, this can lead to rapid dehydration.

We consulted with renowned nutritionist Kavita Devgan to find easy solutions to this problem. According to her, drinking water without an RO filter is no longer safe due to the prevalence of contaminated water. However, she also acknowledged that this process filters out many natural minerals that are beneficial to our bodies. Fortunately, we can compensate for the loss of these minerals by consuming certain foods.

Cucumber and mint

For this, fill water in a bottle and put some slices of cucumber and some mint leaves in it and leave it. You can consume it throughout the day. Cucumber is packed with antioxidants and has a high water content, making it perfect for keeping you cool and hydrated during the hot summer months. Mint, on the other hand, has a refreshing and invigorating taste, and is known to aid digestion and reduce inflammation.

Parsley

Put some parsley leaves in a jug full of water and boil it. Let it cool down and keep it in your bottle and consume this water. This drink will provide you with energy throughout the day. You can also add mint leaves to it.

Fennel seeds and celery

Add one spoon of fennel seeds and one spoon of celery in a jug and boil it well and cool it. This drink will save you from heat stroke and acidity.

Chia seeds

Simply mix a tablespoon of chia seeds with water and let it sit for a few minutes until it forms a gel-like consistency. You can also add some lemon juice or honey to enhance the flavour. Consuming chia seeds in the morning is a great way to start your day on a healthy note. They provide a good dose of protein, fibre, and omega-3 fatty acids, making them a great addition to your diet. Plus, their hydrating properties can help keep you feeling refreshed and energised throughout the day.

