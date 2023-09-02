Cupid's Notes: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's Date Ideas That Ignite Every Romantic

Planning an enchanting and memorable romantic date can be a bit of a puzzle sometimes. The charismatic couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, definitely know how to keep it real and have a knack for turning heads with their romantic escapades.

Here are five sure shot cues from Sidharth Malhotra’s stable to help you curate a magical experience for you and your partner. Check them out-

Cinematic Delight: A Movie Date

Embrace the essence of the Shershaah couple by whisking your partner away to a movie night. Picture this: you, your loved one, a tub of popcorn, and the nearest cinema – a perfect recipe for an intimate date that guarantees cosiness, minus all the paparazzi, of course.

Culinary Affection: A Dinner Date

Arguably one of the most basic plans, but picking a nice restaurant shows a lot of care and effort. Channel your inner Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani by selecting a restaurant that resonates with your partner’s preferences. Showcasing thoughtfulness and care, this timeless idea lets you express your affection through a carefully chosen meal, just as Sidharth did on a recent dinner outing with Kiara.

Exploring Galleries & Museums

If planning a perfect date is an art, then this Jodi no: 1 are the artists…. Recently the jodi was spotted in the museum for an art date. You too can book a visit to an art gallery or museum. A day looking at all the exhibits could be a great bonding experience.

Take a Vacation together

JET SET GO. Couples can look at booking a vacation together. Stepping away from the routine and indulging in quality time together creates an unparalleled experience, leaving you with cherished memories, just ask the doting husband and a Majnu on a mission, Sidharth Malhotra.

Go on an adventure together

There is no better bonding experience than going on an adventure together. No adventure is too small, the goal is to spend quality time together. Just ask Sidharth and Kiara, who went on a lovely adventure for her birthday.

Whether you’re as suave as Sidharth or as charming as Kiara, these ideas guarantee a romantic, yet fun experience that both you and your partner will enjoy.