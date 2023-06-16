Darjeeling To Agra: Best Places To Visit During Your Kids’ Summer Vacation

In India, summer vacations last for two months, which are May and June. Parents usually prefer taking their kids on vacation during these months. But, the real hassle is selecting the ideal destination for travel. Families are eager to take a trip to someplace that serves a combination of fun, adventure, learning, and natural beauty. And there is no dearth of places like that in India where families can visit to have an enjoyable time. Here is a list of five places that are suitable for an ideal family vacation this summer.

Darjeeling

Darjeeling boasts of pristine mountains, lush green tea gardens, architecturally brilliant monasteries, and forested regions. It is also the perfect destination to beat the heat in summer. Children will love to watch the panoramic view at Darjeeling, encircled by oak, maple, and chestnut trees. Kids will enjoy ropeway rides, learn about tea plantations, explore forests, and observe different types of flora and fauna there.

Places to Visit: Happy Valley Tea Estate, Tiger Hill, Peace Pagoda, Padmaja Naidu Himalayan Zoological Park

Activities to Do: Tea Factory Visit, Toy Train Rides, Monastery Tours

Munnar

Munnar is a quaint hill station situated in the Western Ghats which is far away from busy city life. If you are seeking some peace and tranquility it might be just the apt choice for a summer break. Munnar has a lot to offer for children. They can go for easy treks, hikes, boat rides, and adventure activities like paragliding and elephant rides. Munnar is one of the world’s highest tea-growing centres. Children can learn how tea is manufactured and study every detail.

Places to Visit: St. Anthony Statues, Tea Museum, Punarjani Traditional Village

Activities to Do: Trekking, Boating, Elephant Rides, Museum, Staying in Tree Houses

Andaman and Nicobar Islands

If your kids love the sea, then another best place to visit this summer is the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Your kids can enjoy frolicking in the blue seas, building sandcastles, and enjoying a hoard of fun-filled water activities like scuba diving, banana boat rides, sea kart adventure, and snorkeling. The pristine sandy beaches and tropical trees will make your trip worthwhile.

Places to Visit: Beach 5, Viper Island, Netaji Nagar, Limestone Caves, Clock Tower, Butler Bay

Activities to Do: Water Sports, Cellular Jail Tour, Visit Museums

Jim Corbett National Park

Love adventures and exploring the depths of the forest? Then do visit Uttarakhand’s famous Jim Corbett National Park. It is an ideal spot for both your family and friends. Your kids will love seeing a wide range of animals while on the wildlife safari, making them excited. This wildlife sanctuary is home to Royal Bengal tigers, deer, birds, and many other species.

Places to Visit: Forest Resorts, Wildlife Museum

Activities to Do: Jungle Safari, Forest Visit

Agra

A city famous for its architectural wonder is Agra. And if you are in Agra then it would be foolish to give the Taj Mahal a miss. Considered as one of the 7 wonders of the world, the Taj Mahal boasts architectural splendour at its best. While in Agra, you can also enjoy delicious street food and visit the vibrant markets. Your kids will also get to learn a lot about the rich history of India.

Places to Visit: Taj Mahal, Fatehpur Sikri

Activities to Do: Explore the Monuments, Forts, and Shopping in the Local Market