Darjeeling To Manali, 5 Best Summer Honeymoon Destinations In India

As the wedding season has begun, many newlywed couples are making plans for their romantic getaway as their honeymoon. Outstation holidays after marriage can be one of the best ways to get to know your partner better and feel at ease around them because it is one of the very first steps that the couple takes after their marriage. If you are planning a honeymoon trip soon, try visiting these destinations in India during the summer season to spend some quality time with your better half.

Darjeeling

Darjeeling in West Bengal is an excellent summer destination if you are planning a holiday. It attracts a large number of visitors, particularly around June. When one hears the city’s name, one immediately thinks of toy trains and tea gardens, but the city has much more to offer its tourists. Tiger Hills, Peace Pagoda, Sandakphu Trek, Rimbik, Ghoom Monastery, Batasia Loop, and other attractions are available.

Gulmarg

It is one of the most popular tourist destinations for spending quality time with your spouse. Gulmarg is located in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district, and people from all over the world visit to admire its beauty, especially during the summers. Gulmarg is a popular honeymoon destination for couples that enjoy nature and adventure.

Lakshadweep

Lakshadweep has recently emerged as a popular honeymoon destination for couples. It is a collection of 36 islands with lush vegetation and lovely beaches. Kalpeni Island, Agatti Island, Minicoy Island, Pitti Bird Sanctuary, Kadmat Island, Kavaratti Island, Marine Museum, Andretti Island and Amindivi Island are among the famous locations to visit in Lakshadweep.

Leh

You can also spend your honeymoon in Leh, Ladakh. It is one of the coldest areas in India throughout the summer season, notably from April to July, with white snow-capped mountains and glaciers. The most popular attractions in Leh Ladakh are Zanskar Valley, Pangong Tso Lake, Nubra Valley, Shanti Stupa, Thiksey Monastery and Namgyal Tsemo Gompa.

Manali

Manali in Himachal Pradesh is India’s most popular honeymoon destination. During the summer, people flock to this highland station. Manali’s most popular tourist attractions include Rohtang Pass, Jogini Falls, Solang Valley, Bhrigu Lake and Hidimba Temple. Couples can participate in adventure sports such as hiking, trekking, paragliding and so on. The best time to visit Manali is between April and July.