David Sassoon Library Reopens Today, Who Were The Sassoons And What Is Their Story?

Mumbai’s iconic David Sassoon Library, situated at Kala Ghoda has been restored in a mere 16 months. The Sassoon Library houses a vast collection of books, periodicals, and manuscripts covering a wide range of subjects. The collection includes works of literature, history, philosophy, science, and more. It has been a valuable resource for researchers, scholars, and bibliophiles over the years. The Sassoon Library is considered one of the oldest and most prestigious libraries in Mumbai.

A report by the Times of India mentions how the library has been restored thanks to private donations worth 3.6 crores. The work has been led by conservation architect Abha Narain Lambah. The library building is an architectural landmark, designed in a Venetian Gothic style by architects J. Campbell and G. E. Gosling.

The Sassoon story itself is a fascinating one. It begins with David, the founding father of the dynasty, who escaped Ottoman Baghdad for Iran in the late 1820s. He found refuge in the Bombay, a rapidly growing commercial city devoid of anti-Semitism and ready to transform anyone’s life if they dived into its cotton and opium trade. By 1853, he was granted British citizenship in recognition of his services to the Empire. By the late 19th century the Sassoons become the dominant players in the export of opium from India to China.

The David Sassoon Library will reopen on today. Sangita Jindal, head of the JSW Foundation has been at the helm of the restoration work. The Times of India report adds that around 30,000 books in English, Hindi, Marathi and other languages - have also been restored. The library’s old-fashioned switches, chandeliers, and the original Victorian Minton tile flooring have revived its old world charm. The David Sassoon Library and Reading Room is a Grade I Heritage building, a significant presence in Mumbai’s history, and played an important role in its intellectual life.