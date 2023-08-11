Debunking 9 Myths Associated With Plant Based Proteins

Plant-based proteins have gained popularity in recent times for their numerous health and environmental benefits. However, along with the rise in interest, several myths and misconceptions about plant-based protein have emerged. Let’s debunk some of these myths and gain a clearer understanding of the value and benefits of plant-based protein sources by our experts from the wellness industry.

Myth 1: Plant-Based Protein is Incomplete

Clarification: “While it’s true that some plant-based sources of protein may lack certain essential amino acids, a well-balanced plant-based diet can easily provide all the necessary amino acids. Combining different plant protein sources (such as beans, lentils, grains, nuts, and seeds) can ensure a complete amino acid profile,” says Pranav Malhotra, founder, Trunativ.

Myth 2: Plant Protein Lacks Fiber and Digestive Support

Some believe that plant proteins do not offer adequate fiber content or digestive support. Contrary to this belief, Avnish Chhabria, Founder, Wellbeing Nutrition emphasizes that high-quality plant protein formulations can be enriched with dietary fiber from various plant-based food ingredients. This fiber content supports healthy digestion, helps with nutrient absorption, and contributes to improved metabolism.

To enhance digestive support, some plant-based protein powders, like Wellbeing Nutrition’s Superfood Plant Protein, also include DigeZyme. DigeZyme is a proprietary combination of five essential digestive enzymes: amylases for carbohydrate digestion, proteases for protein breakdown, lipases for fat digestion, and lactase for lactose digestion, making it a multi-functional digestive aid. What sets DigeZyme apart is that it is derived from microbial fermentation of grain, making it free from potential hazards like bovine spongiform encephalitis (BSE), ensuring safety and effectiveness for digestion.

Myth 3: Plant-Based Protein Lacks Protein Content

Clarification: Many plant-based foods are rich sources of protein. Legumes, lentils, tofu, tempeh, seitan, quinoa, and certain nuts and seeds are high in protein.

Myth 4: Plant-Based Protein Isn’t as Effective as Animal Protein

Clarification: Plant-based protein can be just as effective as animal protein in meeting protein needs. “Research shows that well-planned plant-based diets can support muscle growth, athletic performance, and overall health. The key is consuming a variety of plant protein sources to ensure all essential nutrients are obtained,” adds Malhotra.

Myth 5: Plant-Based Protein Doesn’t Taste Good

Clarification: This myth is outdated. Plant-based protein products have come a long way in terms of taste and texture. Nutrition brands now offer a wide range of flavorful and enjoyable plant-based protein options.

Myth 6: Plant-Based Protein Doesn’t Provide Enough Energy

Clarification: Plant-based protein sources often come with additional nutrients like fiber, vitamins, and minerals, which contribute to sustained energy levels. “Trunativ can educate consumers about the benefits of whole plant foods in providing long-lasting energy. The protein levels in Plant based product of Trunativ has 90gms per 100gms,” explains Malhotra.

Myth 7: Plant-Based Protein is Expensive

Clarification: While some specialty plant-based products might be pricier, a diet based on whole plant foods can be cost-effective. Staples like beans, lentils, rice, oats, and frozen vegetables are affordable sources of plant-based protein.

Myth 8: Plant-Based Protein Can’t Support Weight Loss

Clarification: Plant-based diets can indeed support weight loss. They tend to be lower in calorie density and saturated fats while being higher in fiber, which can promote feelings of fullness and aid in weight management.

Myth 9: Plant Proteins Are Not Suitable for Muscle Building

A prevailing misconception is that plant proteins are less effective than animal proteins when it comes to muscle building and recovery. To debunk this myth, Chhabria highlights that plant proteins, when designed properly, can provide essential Branched-Chain Amino Acids (BCAAs) necessary for muscle repair and growth.

With the right combination of plant-based protein sources, individuals can obtain the necessary amino acids for muscle support. Additionally, some plant-based protein powders contain approximately 5 grams of BCAAs per serving, further promoting muscle development and recovery.