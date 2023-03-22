Debunking the Myth: Plucking Grey Hair Causes More Greying

Grey hair is a natural part of the ageing process, and while many people embrace it, others may be tempted to pluck out grey hairs as they appear. However, there is a common myth that plucking grey hair can lead to more grey hair. This idea has been circulated for years, causing concern for those who wish to avoid more greying. However, according to dermatologist Dr Jushya Sarin, this widely accepted myth is a “big lie”.

In a recent Instagram post, Dr Sarin explained that each hair strand is independent of the others, and greying occurs due to oxidative damage, as well as genetic problems or nutritional factors.

She explained that pulling out one hair strand does not affect the adjacent strand, and if you’re experiencing grey hair, it’s likely due to natural causes influenced by your genetics and diet. While dyeing grey hair is an option, Dr Sarin cautioned against plucking as it can damage the hair roots, leading to inflammation and bald patches. Instead, cutting the hair is a safer alternative, she suggested.

The dermatologist also gave a pro tip in the caption which read, “There’s no harm in cutting, you can always cut your grey hair."

Here are the 5 tips to prevent greying of hair:

Maintain a healthy diet

A balanced and nutritious diet is essential for healthy hair. Make sure your diet includes foods rich in Vitamin A, vitamins B12, B6, and folic acid, which play an important role in the production of melanin, the pigment that gives colour to your hair. Foods like eggs, spinach, almonds, and avocados are excellent sources of these vitamins.

Manage stress

Stress is known to be a contributing factor to the premature greying of hair. Find ways to manage stress such as meditation, yoga, or regular exercise. These practices can help reduce stress levels and promote healthy hair growth.

Avoid smoking

Smoking has been linked to premature ageing and greying of hair. Quitting smoking can not only help prevent greying of hair but also improve your overall health.

Avoid harsh hair products

Chemicals in hair products like shampoos, conditioners, and hair dyes can damage hair and lead to premature greying. Avoid harsh hair products and opt for natural and gentle products instead.

Get enough sleep

Lack of sleep can cause stress and it would contribute to premature greying of hair. Aim for 7-8 hours of sleep each night to promote healthy hair growth and prevent premature greying.

