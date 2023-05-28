Decoding Kriti Sanon’s Look in THIS Dazzling Black Rose Gown at IIFA Rocks; See Photos

On Friday night in Abu Dhabi, the lovely Kriti Sanon attended the IIFA Rocks party. The actress proved her amazing sense of style while walking the green carpet in a stunning black and white outfit. Kriti is renowned for having extraordinary flair, and she consistently makes a strong impression on the red carpet. She easily kills every look, whether it’s a saree or a glitzy gown, and her most recent ensemble is no exception. The actress embodies fashion inspiration with her charming demeanour, delicate makeup, and exquisite gown.

The actress gave her fans a weekend surprise on Saturday by putting out an array of photographs on Instagram. The images had a caption that read:, “There’s a certain allure to black and white - both in pictures and outfits!"

Scroll through to see Kriti’s post:

The actress selected a gorgeous Richard Quinn gown for her appearance, and Sukriti Grover perfectly handled her styling. Her dress has a mesmerising black colour and is embellished with delicately hand-stitched white sequin embroidery that is organised in a checkerboard pattern and taffeta roses. The dress features an off-shoulder style, and the necklines are adorned with sizable black roses.

This stunning Richard Quinn gown was the talk of the town just on Friday as Bollywood darling Anushka Sharma wore a similar ensemble to the coveted Cannes Film Festival red carpet. At Cannes 2023, Anushka Sharma made her dream debut, and she herself appeared to be quite dreamy and beautiful. Anushka may be seen donning a Richard Quinn gown with a colour scheme of beige and white that wonderfully complements her skin tone. The dress has an off-shoulder flower neckline and embroidered geometric designs.

Check out Anushka’s post right here:

She went with a basic look for her accessories, accessorising with a set of striking stud earrings, rings on her fingers, and a pair of black pump heels. Adrian Jacobs, a makeup artist, helped Kriti get dolled up with nude eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, and mascara-coated lashes. She finished the look with a nude lip colour and delicately sculpted cheeks. Kriti had her hair fashioned by hairstylist Aasif Ahmed into a tight bun that was neatly separated in the middle.

With more than 300k likes and a large number of comments, Kriti’s social media posts are getting a lot of attention. Her admirers are praising and complimenting her profusely since they are mesmerised by her extraordinary appearance.