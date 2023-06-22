Deepika Padukone Aces The Uttana Shishosana Pose, Know Its Benefits

On the occasion of International Yoga Day 2023, the biggest names of Bollywood starting from Malaika Arora to Kareena Kapoor Khan to Siddharth Malhotra to even Alaya F and Neha Sharma, everyone shared a special post in order to showcase their love for yoga and also to encourage their fans and followers to opt for yoga too in order maintain a healthy lifestyle. Deepika Padukone who is one of the fittest actors in the industry did not miss out on posting too.

Deepika took to Instagram to share a picture of herself striking a yoga pose with utmost finesse and grace. In case you have missed out on it, check it out here-

In the picture, Deepika is seen performing the Uttana Shishosana asana which is also known as the extended puppy pose. The actress through her caption asked her fans and followers to guess the asana- she wrote, “How many of you know what this asana is called?". Alia Bhatt was prompt enough to answer Deepika’s question as she wrote in the comment section calling the asana ‘Puppy pose’.

What is Uttana Shishosana?

This asana is an in-between of a child’s pose and downward facing dog that has some incredible health benefits and a lot of celebrities are known to practice it on a day-to-day basis.

Top 5 Benefits Of Performing Uttana Shishosana:-

Completely Stretches The Spine

This asana holds the ability to help you with a lovely deep stretch that can help release any sort of tension that has been lurking around the spine area. At the same time, it can improve your flexibility and strength. Reduces Anxiety

Uttana Shishosana is known to have a rather calming effect on the nervous system. The forward fold which is very gentle in nature and the grounding essence of the pose helps to soothe the mind, reduce stress, and promote a serene sense of relaxation. Betters Digestion

Owing to the gentle pressure on the abdomen, this pose can help stimulate digestion and improve circulation in the abdominal area. It may also help with relieving bloating and discomfort in the digestive system. Helps In Relieving Fatigue and Restlessness

Practising this asana can help one get rid of feelings of fatigue and restlessness. It completely rejuvenates the body and mind, leaving you feeling refreshed and energized. Stimulates A Mind-Body Connection:

Uttana Shishosana always encourages awareness and connection between the breath, body, and mind. The elongated spine and deep breaths during the pose can promote a sense of grounding and centeredness which is good for the soul.

Do you want to try it too?