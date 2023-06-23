Deepika Padukone Adds In A Fun '82 Minutes' Spin To Her Limited Edition Product Launch Tomorrow, Details Inside

Deepika Padukone’s brand 82 E has been garnering a lot of attention and appreciation for a while now not only because it is the brainchild of Deepika but also because the products being launched by the brand are impeccable. Only reviews of the products say that they are too good and have been curated with extreme care. Fans and followers of the brand are always keen on understanding what is next in store for them.

Recently, Deepika to her Instagram account to share a piece of rather fantastic news with all the beauty fanatics in the world and netizens are simply elated with this announcement. In case, you have missed out on it, check it out here-

The actress captioned her post saying, “Jasmine Breeze launches tomorrow for 82 MINUTES ONLY! Are you ready?" Yes, you heard that right! The product, Jasmine Breeze Mist will be live on the website tomorrow (Saturday), June 24 at 12 noon sharp according to the Indian standard time and will be available only for a maximum of 82 minutes which means it is going to be around till about 1:20 pm in the afternoon.

Deepika’s thought of keeping the product live for 82 minutes is a very well-planned branding as the whole idea is quite fitting with the brand’s name. However, this is not the only cool part about it, there is another lovely thing that comes along with the product.

Some super lucky fans of Deepika will stand a chance to win an autographed Polaroid from the actress herself. In the video, she says, “It’s a picture that no one would have seen before, also it is exclusive."

The brand was launched in November of last year and ever since then there has been no looking back for the actress or her amazing brand.