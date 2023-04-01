Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh Celebrate Indian Embroidery in Custom Anamika Khanna Ensembles at the Grand Opening of NMACC

Making a grand entrance with their sparkling chemistry were celebrity power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. Dressed in custom made ensembles designed by ace designer Anamika Khanna, Deepika and Ranveer posed for the shutterbugs at the grand opening of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai.

Known as the doyenne of Indian couture, Anamika Khanna’s designs have always celebrated India and its crafts. Highlighting Indian embroidery and showing how uniquely they can be experimented with, Anamika celebrated India through its embroidery in Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s ensembles.

A symbol of elegance and style, Deepika looked ethereal in a gold zardozi embroidered pantsuit with pearl and emerald highlighting. Giving the look a regal and royal touch, she paired the ensemble with a gold zardozi border floor length cape. Talk about making a dramatic entrance!

Styled by celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani and assisted by Anjali Chauhan, Deepika’s contemporary yet traditional look comprised a unique maang tika complementing her hair style done by celebrity hair stylist Gabriel Georgiou. Deepika’s makeup which was done by makeup artist Kritika Gill looked fresh yet simple that not only complemented her overall look, but made her look like true royalty.

Complementing his gorgeous wife, Ranveer Singh adorned a custom Anamika Khanna ivory embroidered silk achkan with an asymmetrical shredded hem. Ranveer’s look definitely played the perfect mood board for Indian weddings. The Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani actor kept his look minimal but it’s not a Ranveer look without some bling, right? Ranveer completed his desi look with a diamond necklace.

Anamika Khanna along with her sons Vishesh and Viraj Khanna were present at the grand opening of NMACC which premiered ‘The Great Indian Musical: Civilization to Nation’ -India’s biggest ever musical, conceived and directed by Feroz Abbas Khan.

The marquee production brought together exceptional Indian talent such as Ajay-Atul (music), Mayuri Upadhya, Vaibhavi Merchant, (choreography) along with 350+ artists including an epic 55-piece live orchestra from Budapest, to showcase India’s cultural journey through history. The visual spectacle featured over 1,100 costumes designed by leading fashion designer and costume designer Manish Malhotra.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here