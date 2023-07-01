Deepika Padukone And Sonakshi Sinha Rock The Same Co-Ord Set, Here Is Where You Can Get It From Too

Every once in a while stars do end up wearing the same outfit as one another and while netizens do make a whole deal out of it, in reality, it probably does not matter much to the celebrities. A lot of times, even though celebrities do wear similar outfits they style them completely different from one another and sometimes they keep it the same. Recently, Deepika Padukone and Sonakshi Sinha were spotted wearing the same outfit too.

Yes, you heard that absolutely right. Deepika and Sonakshi both wore a lovely co-ord set and both looked absolutely fantastic in that outfit.

Deepika stepped out for dinner at the iconic Mizu restaurant in Mumbai wearing this super-flowy co-ord set that is literally perfect for the summer months and there is no denying it. Keeping the excruciating heat in mind, Deepika had her hair up in a bun and accessorised her look with shimmery nude stilettos and a lovely bag.

Sonakshi on the other hand had sported this look for an event and the styling of the outfits for both celebrities are vastly different that one another. While Deepika only opted to wear the sheer shirt/ overlapping jacket and the wide-legged comfortable pants, Sonakshi had also worn the matching bralette. The actress too went ahead with sleek stilettos and but unlike Deepika, she kept her lovely highlighted tresses open and flowing.

It was Sonakshi who wore the outfit before Deepika but needless to say both of them brought their style A-game to the look and looked marvellous.

Where can you get this outfit?

Both the B-town ladies got this ensemble from the brand Sil-Sila and the entire co-ord set is worth Rs. 8,500. The price of the outfit definitely seems like a steal deal given the stellar hue of the lovely ensemble.