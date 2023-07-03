Deepika Padukone Collaborates With Anshuka Parwani To Share Yoga Asanas That Can Relax Your Mind, Watch Video

Deepika Padukone has always believed in holistic wellness, even though she does care a lot about her physical health and fitness, mental health is equally important to her. She has always spoken about how it is pivotal to look after your overall wellness and not negate it even one bit. However, owing to our crazy schedules we tend to miss out on checking how we are feeling on the inside and almost do nothing to cool and relax our bodies down.

Deepika Padukone recently collaborated with her yoga trainer, Anshuka Parwani to share some amazing yoga asanas with all her fans and followers on social media, asanas that can relax your mind. In case, you have missed out on the video check it out here-

A part of the caption of the post reads, “Yoga and breathwork tap into the parasympathetic nervous system which kicks in our “rest and relax” state, and also releases a lot of endorphins which are your happy hormones. It also helps to balance our endocrine system which helps us sleep better, and makes us feel more productive and refreshed in a holistic manner.”

Here are the asanas that Deepika demonstrates-

She starts off with the Bhramari Pranayama (bee breath) where one needs to close their eyes, then take their thumbs to their ears and push them into their earlobes, the index fin=nger needs to be on the eyebrows with the middle finger on the eyelids and the ring and little finger wherever it comes on the face. Everytime one exhales they will be making a buzz sound which is very important. Next, find a wall around you to perform Viparita Karani (legs up on wall pose). For this make sure your hips are nice and close to the wall almost making the alphabet ‘L’ with your body. Press your palms on your belly button and just stay with equal breath. This asana will give you a great quality of sleep. Bend your knees close to your chest and while you drop it on one side, make sure to look the other way. Supta Matsyendrasana (supal spinal twist) has to be practiced for 30 seconds to 1 minute on an average on each sides and is great asana to help you out with your spine. Always end the set with Shavasanna (corpse pose), this asana is the preparation for you to go to bed but you will not be sleeping right now because you will be consciously tuned in.

Taking out time to practice these three easy steps on a day-to-day basis can definitely do you a world of good and provide you with an ample amount of peace.