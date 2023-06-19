Deepika Padukone Continues Her Love For Traditional Wear in an Anamika Khanna Embroidered Ghera Kurta

Deepika Padukone in traditional wear hits different! The global style icon and actress who is known to adore traditional Indian ensembles and adorn them on special occasions, looked her ‘desi’ best when she stepped out to attend Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya’s wedding reception in Mumbai on June 18.

Walking hand in hand with her husband and actor Ranveer Singh, Deepika was seen having a gala time at the function, as she swayed to the songs performed live by singer Sonu Nigam.

What caught our attention was the black and gold traditional kurta set adorned by Deepika. Designed by couturier Anamika Khanna, the ensemble featured a gota and zardosi embroidered ghera kurta paired with a dupatta and churidar.

With black as the base colour, the ensemble which is crafted with chanderi fabric played the perfect canvas to highlight the intricate embroidery in gold. The embellished yoke, the cuffs and the ghera of this front open kurta are enhanced with gota and zardosi embroidery. A rich and elegant occasionwear, it fits perfectly for the wedding season.

Styled by celebrity fashion stylist Shaleena Nathani and assisted by Anjali Chauhan, Deepika looked like royalty and the styling is impeccable. Deepika and Anamika Khanna Indian wear have always been a perfect match. The actress recently wowed everyone when she adored an Anamika Khanna couture piece at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre’s (NMACC) opening ceremony in Mumbai.

Adding sparkle to her desi avatar, Deepika’s regal look was complete with a pair of earrings from Mahesh Notandass. Her hair and makeup were on point, with celebrity hair stylist Gabriel Georgiou and celebrity make up artist Kritika Gill creating their magic. Simple and sophisticated with a hint of glamour, Deepika’s overall look was an extension of her gorgeous personality.

Complementing his beautiful wife, Ranveer Singh wore an ivory bandhgala with pants and paired it with a stole. The power couple walked hand in hand at the function looking like the perfect Yin and Yang.

Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya’s wedding reception was attended by the who’s and who of the film industry including Salman Khan, Shatrughan Sinha, Aamir Khan, Jackie Shroff, and Kapil Sharma among others.