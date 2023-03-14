Trust Deepika Padukone to rock the red-carpet fashion game like none other. The actress who made her Oscar debut this year looked stunning as ever in her jaw-dropping sartorial choices. All eyes were on the actress as she joined the global stars at the 95th Academy Awards. Representing India at the global level yet again, Deepika received appreciation for her unparalleled presence and heart-warming speech at the prestigious award ceremony. While we discuss it all, her breathtaking style statements simply cannot be ignored. Let us go through some of her unforgettable fashion moments from the last few days.

The Oscar ceremony witnessed Deepika Padukone looking terrific in a bespoke Louis Vuitton black gown. Now that the actress is a brand ambassador to the brand, this came as no surprise to us. Exuding the old-world Hollywood charm with her choicest pick, Deepika wore a voluminous black velvet off-shoulder gown. To make it edgy, she matched it with black velvet gloves. The most interesting part? Her outfit showcased a form-fitting bodice that extended into a lavishly structured A-line bottom. She chose to accessorise in a Cartier necklace, stacked diamond bangles and rings over her gloves. With her Hollywood aesthetics on point, the beauty opted for contoured cheeks, winged eyeliner and a dash of nude shade on her lips. She chose a low mid-parted bun to seal the look.

Not just during the Oscar ceremony, Deepika Padukone won us over with her stylish pick even at the after-party. Much to our surprise, the actress amazed everyone in a lovely feather mini dress from fashion designer Naeem Khan. Going by the snapshots she shared with us on social media, Deepika opted for a stylish outfit adorned with exaggerated pink feather details all over. She paired it with sheer black stockings and similar black elbow-length hand gloves. To top it off, Deepika went for black pumps. Her makeup included well-contoured cheeks, bold eye makeup including shimmery blue eyeliner and nude lips. With her hair tied in a messy top bun, Deepika aced the outfit like there was no tomorrow.

We haven’t been able to get over Deepika Padukone’s gothic look. What about you? She dazzled her way in a black fitted leather jacket dress. The trendy outfit by Nicolas Ghesquiere featured statement metallic button closures in the front. The ensemble also had full sleeves and power shoulders. Deepika teamed it with matching lace embroidered stockings. To give a stylish twist, the beauty wore black knee-high-heeled leather boots. Deepika wrapped her look with black smoky eyes, contoured cheeks and nude mauve lips. Her wavy tresses set the mood right for the outfit.

