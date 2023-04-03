Deepika Padukone Savours the Season’s Favorite, Mangoes; Learn All There Is To Know About This Delicious Fruit

The season of sweltering summer heat has arrived and the spring season is almost done. Although a sudden increase in temperature has its own set of drawbacks, such as excessive perspiration and a variety of summertime ailments, there are still many things that people like about summer, and mangoes are highly featured on the list. The king of fruits ensures that there is something to look forward to even on days when one doesn’t feel like eating anything because the summertime affects our appetite.

Deepika Padukone is going back to her basics after displaying her beautiful outfit at the recent NMACC launch. Mangoes have many attractions. Deepika Padukone posted a photo of her plate on her Instagram page today that featured everal freshly cut, sweet yellow mangoes on that tray. Now that mango season has arrived, it can be very difficult to resist indulging in mango intake. With a drooling emoji, Deepika captioned this photo, “Tis the season…". Fans expressed their love for the fruit in the comments section as soon as she posted this picture.

Check out her post right here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

Mangoes include a wealth of minerals, antioxidants, and fibre that can help with digestion and guard against problems like constipation. The fruit, which is rich in vitamins A and C, can also be quite beneficial for your skin and hair. The advantages of this magnificent summer fruit for heart health and decreasing cholesterol levels have also been suggested by several animal research.

Do we really have to soak the mangoes before consuming them?

While a lot of people prefer to just place their mangoes in the refrigerator after purchasing them at the market, a lot of others prefer to soak their mangoes first before storing and enjoying them. Is it really necessary to soak fruit for a few hours, or is this just a myth?

Not only are mangoes sweet, but they are also nutrient-dense. They offer a variety of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that support health and strengthen the immune system. It’s crucial to consume fruit properly. Mangoes should be soaked before usage to ensure proper nutrients. Mangoes contain phytic acid, which can be reduced by soaking them. Phytic acid functions as an anti-nutrient and inhibits the body’s ability to absorb nutrients. Mangoes that have been soaked have more active phytic acid-degrading enzymes. Mangoes are traditionally soaked before consumption, and there is a good rationale for this practise. Fundamentally, soaking mangoes aids in the removal of the anti-nutrients. Antinutrients prevent several nutrients, including calcium, iron, and others, from being absorbed. Mangoes should soak for 3 to 4 hours to effectively eliminate insecticides. They can be soaked in regular tap water.

Benefits of mangoes uncovered:

It removes phytic acid : Mangoes contain a naturally occurring chemical known as phytic acid, which is found in many fruits, vegetables, and even nuts. Soaking mangoes in water for a few hours aids in eliminating the extra phytic acid that causes the body to overheat. Fat-blasting: There are several phytochemicals in mangoes. Soaking them causes them to become less concentrated, acting as “natural fat busters." Eliminates illness: Every pesticide and chemical is removed from mango by soaking it in water. In addition, mangoes are free of all soil, dust, and filth. You may shield yourself from a variety of ailments using this. Mangoes help intestinal health, digestion, and immunity in the body. Mangoes are additionally good for your skin, hair, and eyes. Mangoes must be soaked in water for a while before eating in order to reap their full nutritional benefits. Eliminates bloating: The amount of flatulence brought on by undigested oligosaccharides is lessened by soaking. The mangoes benefit from a thorough washing to remove any pesticides and insecticides applied to crops. Mangoes’ thermogenic effect is lessened by soaking, which also lessens the amount of heat generated during eating.

