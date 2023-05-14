Deepika Padukone to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: Indian Women and Their Finest Looks From the Cannes Film Festival 2022

The annual festival of films from around the world, the Cannes Film Festival 2022, returned to the south of France, and Indian celebrities had stole the stage on the red carpet. Although the lavish event continues to be a symbol of fashion, it also offers promising beauty looks for the spring/summer season, and this year was no exception. From Deepika Padukone’s big red lipstick moment to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s gentle pink makeup and Tamannaah Bhatia’s traditional Bollywood costume with a modern touch. The greatest beauty looks worn by Indian celebs during Cannes 2022 are rounded up below.

Deepika Padukone

View this post on Instagram A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)

If anything garnered more interest than the revelation that Padukone would serve on the Cannes Film Festival jury in 2022, it would be her aesthetic and wardrobe choices. Even if the megastar has so far won the game with both dramatic and understated styles, this glossy face with a bright red lip and low-rise half bun is still a winner. The simplest addition of letting a few tiny tendrils of her hair hang loose gives her otherwise dazzling image a bit of edge. Simply put: beautiful.

Aditi Rao Hydari

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari)

Hydari complemented her flawlessly bronzed face with a sheer and flowy black Sabyasachi outfit. It’s interesting how the force of when fashion meets beauty is recapitulated by the pale pink head scarf placed on her head in a classic 1960s style and her bare pink lips. Additionally, we adore the addition of a tiny bindi placed at the forehead’s focal point. This not only pays homage to Indian culture but also adds a nice finishing touch.

Tamanna Bhatia

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks)

With the exception of the black graphic eyeliner, Bhatia’s makeup and hair would be classic Bollywood if it were a makeup and hairstyle. The bronzed, enhanced complexion combined with a nude brown lip creates a show-stopping beauty look that proves the value of modest makeup even on one of the world’s most prominent red carpets. A lesson on combining traditional beauty with a contemporary spin may be found in Florian Hurel’s brown eyeshadow outlined with a graphic eyeliner design.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, a veteran of the film festival and one of the most well-known Indians on the red carpet, outperformed the competition in terms of cosmetics with her beauty looks from Cannes 2022. She accessorised her floral black Dolce & Gabbana dress with petal pink creamy lipstick, gentle bronzed cheeks, and the softest pink eyeshadow laced with jet black eyeliner, staying loyal to her nature. Regarding the hair, a slight puff that extends into straight hair is a timeless and reliable option.

Urvashi Rautela

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Urvashi Rautela (@urvashirautela)

At the 75th Cannes Film Festival this year, Rautela made her festival debut wearing a dramatic makeup and hairstyle. Her white, layered, ruffled, and bold-lipped Tony Ward gown contrasts beautifully with the strong red lip, which draws attention to the face and gives it a hint of shine. Although updos are a natural choice for dresses with such extreme structural features, the braided accents in her bun give the look a boho twist.

Pooja Hegde

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja)

Hegde is living proof that anything can be fixed with a sleek ponytail, but it obviously helps to wear a dress with a plunging neckline. Although there have been a numerous variations of the ponytail in popular culture, its sleek low rise counterpart continues to be a hot choice in the business. It is not only practical but also elevates the fashion and beauty look, especially when worn on the red carpet.

Diipa Buller Khosla

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Diipa Büller-Khosla (@diipakhosla)

Buller Khosla paired her white Manish Malhotra sari with nude makeup for her maiden outing at the Cannes Film Festival. The look was created by international makeup artist Tina Derks and has bronzed skin, bare lips, kohl-rimmed eyes that are blended with a subtle smokey shadow, and filled eyebrows. This look on the influencer and beauty entrepreneur would be summer beauty realised.

Masoom Mehta Minawala

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Masoom Minawala Mehta (@masoomminawala)

Minawala Mehta’s soft skin and petal pink makeup seamlessly complement her curvaceous Yousef Akbar hot pink gown.Her perfect makeup and luminous skin are the result of a combination of moisturising skin care products from L’Oréal Paris and non-greasy cosmetics. The main lesson to be learned from this is to highlight one feature, in this example, her eyes, which were expertly lined with eyeliner. The hair is tucked back in a bun, which not only ups the elegance factor but also allows the gown to take centre stage.

Hina Khan

top videos

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan)

Hina Khan accentuated her eyes and stayed in line with her fashion decision by wearing a strong golden eyeshadow with her Fovari gold asymmetrical gown. With the help of the Lord and Berry foundation, the Pat McGrath eyeshadow palette, and blush on the skin, international hair and cosmetics artist Liz Bomben produced the sparkling look. The mouth is the most remarkable feature despite the lovely eyes. A lesson in colour harmony can be learned by contrasting metallic-hued eyes with a lip that is copper-red. Curled tendrils in the hair give the outfit a boho feel.