Deepika Padukone to Pooja Hegde: 6 Times B'Town Ladies Served in Hot Pink Barbiecore Aesthetics

There has been a change in fashion since the initial movie stills of Margot Robbie in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie were released. Barbiecore, the antithesis of goth girl summer’s emo mindset, is all about appearing nice in pink. The look is still classic even if it is frilly and whimsical. Think of the flashy hues and gigantic shapes, minidresses and enormous platforms, glitter and sparkle—everything you’d see on the legendary doll. Barbiecore promotes the idea that extravagant, vibrant, and unusual clothing is not just for dolls. Barbie represents for female empowerment and the idea that a woman can be or do anything she desires, combined with Barbiecore clothing.

We’ll now walk you through every perfect and pretty-in-pink look worn by top Bollywood diva:

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone, who is well-known for her style choices, is never afraid to try new things with her appearance. She pulled off a monochrome outfit with a beautiful pink pantsuit in a recent Instagram post. She further accentuated her appeal with bold accessories and a tidy ponytail, demonstrating her capacity to redefine elegance. She certainly looks wonderful.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt sports a pencil skirt, bralette, and blazer for a Barbiecore-inspired skirt suit outfit. She perfectly matches it with a dishevelled updo and a pair of big black heels.The bralette gives the outfit a playful and daring touch that makes it a standout and interesting choice. Her sharply fitted blazer completes the look and lends it a polished, businesslike edge. The overall youthful and trendy vibe of Alia’s attire is complemented by her untidy updo, which has a touch of unforced charm.

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar has enthusiastically adopted the popular Barbiecore trend. The star stunned us with a bedazzled pieces ensemble covered in bright pink crystals, which she teamed with a vinyl purse with a Barbie theme from Balmain Paris. Barbiecore is here to stay, and Bhumi made that clear with her hot pink and crystal separates ensemble. Fans were awed by her fashion-forward sensibility as the bright colours and sparkly embellishments perfectly suited her energetic attitude.

Sharvari Wagh

Sharvari Wagh enchants us as she enters a realm of pink perfection in a bewitching pink short dress that exudes splendour inspired by Barbie. She resembled Barbie as she went down the red carpet wearing a gorgeous pink gown that Ami Patel designed.With her lovely pink gown, Sharvari Wagh perfectly embodies the viral Barbie core trend and has everyone’s full attention. She has completely revolutionised the fashion business with her alluring personality and flawless sense of style.

Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde chose this pink off-the-shoulder dress with a full skirt and a full silhouette. The ruffles along the hemline add further drama to the sweet-yet-sultry off-the-shoulder dress. The off-the-shoulder style offered a subtle touch of appeal to the outfit while effortlessly showcasing her toned shoulders. Pooja Hegde radiated elegance and sophistication on the red carpet with her hair fashioned in free waves that fell to her shoulders.

Anusha Dandekar

In this bright pink ruffled dress and updo, Anusha Dandekar pulls off a nice barbicore fashion moment. Anusha’s decision of an updo gave her whole appearance a hint of refinement and highlighted the dress’s neckline and ruffles. With her barbicore attire, she made a daring and audacious fashion statement that quickly became the talk of the town and won her plaudits from fashion critics all over the world.