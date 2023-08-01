Deepika Padukone To Pooja Hegde: Bollywood Divas Who Love To Rock A No Make-up Look

Over the years, the beauty industry has been constantly evolving. We have witnessed countless trends come and go. Recently, actors have been embracing their natural skin sporting no-makeup looks, and setting high standards for healthy skin. One must remember that in order to ace a no-makeup look, you need to have a fantastic skincare game.
Going bare skin can be intimidating initially but with time you will come to embrace and accept it with confidence. Some of our favourite B-town divas are acing no-makeup looks, so here is taking a look at some of them-
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone is an advocate for good skincare regimens, her love for skincare has pushed her to create a brand of her own. The actress loves to go bare-skin every now and then flaunting her impeccable skin.
Alia Bhatt –
Alia Bhatt has become a role model for many by embracing her imperfections and promoting the no-makeup look.
Pooja Hegde
Pooja Hegde is positively influencing her fans and followers to embrace their natural beauty and accept themselves through her social media posts showcasing her no-makeup looks.
Janhvi Kapoor –
Janhvi Kapoor is radiating sheer confidence as she embraces her bare raw skin and truth be told, she looks resplendent.