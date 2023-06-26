Deepika Padukone's Athleisure Jumpsuit Is Not As Expensive As You Thought, Details Inside

Deepika Padukone is the true blue queen of airport looks, for years now she has been setting some serious fashion goals with her stunning airport looks and even otherwise too. Even Alia Bhatt on an episode of Koffee With Karan had complimented the sartorial choices that Deepika makes every time she is at the airport.

Recently, Deepika was spotted by the paparazzi at the Mumbai International Airport and as always she looked flawless. In case, you have missed out on it check it out here-

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @varindertchawla

Deepika rocked an athleisure jumpsuit from the premium sports brand, Adidas. This Adicolour 70s jumpsuit is priced at Rs. 12,999 and if your luck suffices then you can easily get it for Rs. 6,499. The price point is extremely fair when you consider that you are actually getting a jumpsuit at that price and athleisure jumpsuits do not often come for this price considering they are somewhat rare.

Deepika’s innate charm and grace are her biggest accessories and she carries them with full confidence. Deepika further accessorised her look with classic white sneakers and animal-printed big bold shades both of which are always good choices when taking a flight. It is necessary to opt for sneakers while travelling because comfort should be the top priority then.

The actress also carried a Louis Vuitton tote bag which is spacious and big enough to carry while travelling, most of Deepika’s choices are extremely conscious and that is what sets her apart. She sported a no-makeup look and had her hair up in a messy ponytail which went rather well with the vibe she was trying to set.

It is being reported that Deepika was at the airport to catch a flight to Hyderabad for the movie ‘Project K’ that she will be starring in.