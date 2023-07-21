Deepika Padukone’s Drape Won Hearts at Manish Malhotra’s Couture Show; Says, “Saree Will Always Win”

A vision in white, Deepika Padukone won hearts at couturier Manish Malhotra’s annual bridal couture show. Draped in a gorgeous sheer white saree, Deepika paired it with a silver shimmery backless blouse.

There’s no denying that Deepika looks her best in the six-yards of sheer elegance. And this sheer masterpiece she adorned exuded grace and glamour. Post the show, Deepika took to instagram and posted a series of images posing in the ethereal saree. Styled by celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani, Deepika complimented the drape in the caption she wrote. She said, “In the game of clothes, a saree will always win.”

Deepika, who has been receiving a lot of love from her fans on social media, also received a special message from Ranveer. The actor left a comment below the images, he wrote: ‘Jaan lele meri’.

The textured surface of the sheer saree featured beads that resembled water droplets and added a hint of drama to the drape. Designed by Manish Malhotra, the white saree was paired with an intricately embellished backless silver blouse.

Enhanced with pearls, sequins, beads, the saree and blouse played the perfect mood board for the upcoming wedding season. Glamorously chic, Deepika added a pop of colour with diamond earrings featuring emeralds. Complementing Deepika’s overall impeccable stylish look was the flawless hair and makeup done by celebrity hairstylist Florian Hurel and celebrity makeup artist Sandhya Shekar.

The Project K actress who came along with her mother-in-law Anju Bhavnani, was seen cheering for her husband and Manish’s muse Ranveer Singh as he sashayed down the carpeted runway looking dapper in an embroidered sherwani.

Ranveer being in his element, stopped mid-way on the runway to meet his ladylove Deepika and landed a kiss on her cheek. He also went on to touch his mother’s feet and hugged and kissed filmmaker Karan Johar who was seated next to Ranveer’s mom.

With 85 models donning Manish Malhotra’s couture collection, the show was taken a notch higher with the extraordinary live performance by the artistes from Bombay Choir. Hosted at the Jio World Convention Centre, the couture show was attended by an array of celebrities including Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani Piramal, Kajol, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Aditya Seal, Diana Penty, Sonali Bendre, Anshula Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Rakul Preet Singh, and Shriya Saran among others.