Deepika Padukone's Fitness Trainer Yasmin Karachiwala Has The Tastiest Recipes Up Her Sleeves

Maintaining a healthy and balanced diet is crucial for achieving fitness goals. Eating healthy doesn’t have to be boring or tasteless, and there are plenty of nutritious and delicious options out there. Consuming foods that are high in protein, fibre, and other essential nutrients can help support muscle growth and repair, especially during and after a workout.

It’s also important to remember that a healthy diet is not just about what you eat, but how much you eat as well.

Fitness trainer and nutrition expert, Yasmin Karachiwala, who is known for training Bollywood stars like Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif, often tempts her social media audience with delicious and nutritious recipes. By following the nutritious and delicious recipes shared by Yasmin Karachiwala, you can fuel your body with the necessary nutrients it needs to perform at its best, while also satisfying your taste buds. Here are some easy recipes you can try at home.

Thai Salad:

Ingredients:

For dressing-

1 Tbsp Peanut Butter 1 Tbsp Soya sauce 2 tsp maple syrup 2 tsp lemon juice 1 tsp Rice vinegar 1 clove garlic, finely grates 1/4 tsp ginger 1/4 tsp Himalayan salt 1/4 tsp Chilli Flakes

For salad:

1/2 cup Edamame (boiled and rinsed) 1/4 cup dry Quinoa, cooked 1 cup Iceberg Lettuce, finely chopped 1/2 cup Purple Cabbage, finely chopped 1/2 cup Carrots, finely grated 1/4 cup Cilantro, roughly chopped 3 medium Green Onion stalks, chopped 2 tbsp Roasted Peanuts, chopped 1 tbsp Sesame seeds

Procedure:

Cook the quinoa and edamame first.

Make the dressing while the edamame and quinoa are been prepared.

Whisk all of the dressing’s components together in a bowl.

The amount of water you add to the dressing will depend on the consistency you choose.

Add the vegetables one by one after that.

The quinoa, edamame, peanuts, and sesame seeds should be added. Pour the dressing over the salad and blend by tossing.

Chocolate Soft Serve:

Ingredients:

3 medium-sized bananas or two large frozen bananas Splash of almond milk 1 Tbsp Cacao 2 Tsp cocoa 1 tsp maple syrup, or any other preferred sweetness 1 Tbsp Peanut butter

For toppings-

Crushed peanuts Chunks of Dark chocolate

Instructions:

Blend each ingredient in the blender and mix.

Pour it into your preferred bowl or glass.

Add some crushed peanuts and dark chocolate chips on top.

Your recipe is ready to be served.

Protein Pancakes:

Ingredients:

2 Tbsp Pancake mix 60 gm milk of your choice (almond milk is used in this recipe) Protein Powder

For toppings-

Honey Blueberries are the recommended toppings; however, you can add anything you prefer.

Instructions:

Mix the protein powder with the milk in a bowl.

Heat the paste, add 1/2 tsp oil, and evenly distribute it.

Add the batter, let it fry for a while, then turn it over to cook the other side.

Add any desired toppings, then enjoy.

