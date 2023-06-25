Deepika Padukone's Trainer, Anshuka Shares 5 Yoga Asanas That Are Best For Women; Deatils Inside

From Deepika Padukone to Ananya Panday everybody swears by Anshuka Yoga. This celebrity yoga trainer and holistic wellness expert is truly a pro at what she does. The biggest stars of B-town are always seen working out with her and following her tips and tricks to stay fit and fine.
Quite often Anshuka takes to her social media account to talk about yoga and wellness and share tips that can be used by fans and followers. Recently, she spoke about 5 asanas that women must try and perform. In case, you have missed out on the video, check it out here-
She captioned her post saying, “Ladies, practising Yoga daily can be life-changing and here are 5 asanas that are the best for you! No matter the Yoga flow or practice I decide to do, I make sure that I am in the most comfortable, soft, moisture-wicking athleisure wear."
Here are the asanas that she recommends-
- In case, you are suffering from a stiff spine then you must practice Bitilasana Marjaryasana to reduce the knots and the stiffness that has taken over your spinal area. One should practice this asana for at least 15 seconds to 3 minutes every day.
- If you have acidity or a digestion issue then practising Vajrasana can definitely help you out, try to hold the pose for a period of 15 seconds to 3 minutes.
- A lot of women often complain about tight hips, if you are someone who wants to get rid of it then the way out is performing Kapotasana for 15 seconds to 3 minutes on a day-to-day basis. ‘
- Want a quick full-body burn yoga workout? Make sure you incorporate the Phalakasana posture and hold the asana for 15 seconds to 3 minutes.
- Pawanmukhtasana is definitely the posture that one must try and ace in case someone is suffering from constipation or gas.