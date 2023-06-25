Deepika Padukone's Trainer, Anshuka Shares 5 Yoga Asanas That Are Best For Women; Deatils Inside

From Deepika Padukone to Ananya Panday everybody swears by Anshuka Yoga. This celebrity yoga trainer and holistic wellness expert is truly a pro at what she does. The biggest stars of B-town are always seen working out with her and following her tips and tricks to stay fit and fine.

Quite often Anshuka takes to her social media account to talk about yoga and wellness and share tips that can be used by fans and followers. Recently, she spoke about 5 asanas that women must try and perform. In case, you have missed out on the video, check it out here-

She captioned her post saying, “Ladies, practising Yoga daily can be life-changing and here are 5 asanas that are the best for you! No matter the Yoga flow or practice I decide to do, I make sure that I am in the most comfortable, soft, moisture-wicking athleisure wear."

Here are the asanas that she recommends-